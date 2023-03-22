News you can trust since 1873
Hearts match chosen for Sky Sports coverage as kick-off is changed

The race for third place in the Scottish Premiership has caught the attention of Sky Sports, with matches involving Hearts and Aberdeen next month selected for live TV coverage.

Phil Johnson
By Phil Johnson
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 15:42 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 15:47 GMT

Hearts v Ross County on Saturday, April 22 and Aberdeen v Rangers on Sunday, April 23 have both been chosen by the broadcaster for live coverage. They are the final fixtures before the league splits into a top and bottom six.

The kick-off time for Hearts v Ross County at Tynecastle Park has been brought forward to 12.30pm. It means there will be two lunchtime kick-offs for hearts fans in successive weeks. Hibs v Hearts begins at 12.30pm the previous Saturday, April 15, so that the clubs can sell their own PPV packages after the derby was not chosen for by Sky Sports.

Hearts have four matches to play before the split, away to Kilmarnock, home to St Mirren, away to Hibs and home to Ross County. Robbie Neilson’s men are four points clear of Aberdeen and five clear of Hibs in the race for third place.

Sky Sports cameras will be at Hearts v Ross County
Aberdeen v Rangers at Pittodrie, the other match chosen for live coverage by Sky Sports, will now kick-off at 4.30pm on April 23.

