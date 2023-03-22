Hearts v Ross County on Saturday, April 22 and Aberdeen v Rangers on Sunday, April 23 have both been chosen by the broadcaster for live coverage. They are the final fixtures before the league splits into a top and bottom six.

The kick-off time for Hearts v Ross County at Tynecastle Park has been brought forward to 12.30pm. It means there will be two lunchtime kick-offs for hearts fans in successive weeks. Hibs v Hearts begins at 12.30pm the previous Saturday, April 15, so that the clubs can sell their own PPV packages after the derby was not chosen for by Sky Sports.

Hearts have four matches to play before the split, away to Kilmarnock, home to St Mirren, away to Hibs and home to Ross County. Robbie Neilson’s men are four points clear of Aberdeen and five clear of Hibs in the race for third place.

Sky Sports cameras will be at Hearts v Ross County