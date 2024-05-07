Hearts' matchday income compared to Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen and other clubs in Scotland

Clubs in Scotland are ranked below based on how much they earn on matchdays

Barry Anderson
By Barry Anderson
Published 7th May 2024, 19:00 BST

Hearts’ matchday income has been ranked in a table alongside other Scottish clubs from the 2022/23 campaign.

The Edinburgh club enjoyed a strong season and finished fourth in the Premiership, brining in a substantial seven-figure sum from food and hospitality at Tynecastle Park.

Other clubs including Celtic and Rangers are included in the list, which was compiled by the football finance expert Kieran Maguire (@kieranmaguire):

The Premiership champions top the list after raking £51.48m from games during the season in question.

1. Celtic:

The Premiership champions top the list after raking £51.48m from games during the season in question.

Photo Sales
Ibrox is second on the list after Rangers collected £39.85m from fans on matchdays.

2. Rangers:

Ibrox is second on the list after Rangers collected £39.85m from fans on matchdays.

Photo Sales
A total of £6.22m was brought in at Tynecastle on matchdays during the campaign. That is the third highest figure in Scotland behind Celtic and Rangers.

3. Hearts:

A total of £6.22m was brought in at Tynecastle on matchdays during the campaign. That is the third highest figure in Scotland behind Celtic and Rangers.

Photo Sales
The £4.11m which poured in at Pittodrie on game days puts the club fourth in line.

4. Aberdeen:

The £4.11m which poured in at Pittodrie on game days puts the club fourth in line.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Scotland