Hearts’ matchday income has been ranked in a table alongside other Scottish clubs from the 2022/23 campaign.
The Edinburgh club enjoyed a strong season and finished fourth in the Premiership, brining in a substantial seven-figure sum from food and hospitality at Tynecastle Park.
Other clubs including Celtic and Rangers are included in the list, which was compiled by the football finance expert Kieran Maguire (@kieranmaguire):
1. Celtic:
The Premiership champions top the list after raking £51.48m from games during the season in question.
2. Rangers:
Ibrox is second on the list after Rangers collected £39.85m from fans on matchdays.
3. Hearts:
A total of £6.22m was brought in at Tynecastle on matchdays during the campaign. That is the third highest figure in Scotland behind Celtic and Rangers.
4. Aberdeen:
The £4.11m which poured in at Pittodrie on game days puts the club fourth in line.