The forward is hitting form for Hearts domestically - but he still can’t feature in Europe.

Musa Drammeh wants to etch his name into the minds of Hearts fans - as he opens up on missing out on the Conference League squad.

The forward is claiming a strike in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Aberdeen, his header glanced past keeper Ross Doohan with the help of a deflection. His strong running proved difficult to deal with and added another positive contribution to his tally after a strike against Celtic last month.

Drammeh was brought to Hearts by previous Steven Naismith from Sevilla Atletico in Spain, but he did not include him in the Conference League squad for the league phase this side of Christmas. He says the message he was given was that he needed time to adapt to Scottish football rigours.

Speaking on his lack of involvement earlier this season, Drammeh said: “It's been a tough month for me. Because I didn't play, I didn't make the squad. For someone who's 22 years and comes from Spain to here alone, that's difficult, but that's worth it (the goal involvement).

“When you don't play, you always think, ‘have I made a mistake or not?’ But I think that's worth it, because you're in the first division. You're in this club, with these fans. So, for me, I'm 100% secure. I'm 100% secure. I'm going to be good here. They explained to me. I came from a lower division in Spain, so I had to get time for Scottish football. But I think Musa, four months ago and now, is not too different.”

The attacker has opened up on that conversation in the build-up to a cameo against Celtic earlier this campaign. He admits it left him without a wink of sleep, with his desire to contribute to Hearts wherever possible burning bright. Drammeh said of not being in the European squad: “Yeah, that's hard.

“That's very hard. The first day when Naismith told me this, in a message, this day I didn't sleep. That was so bad. But that's football. You have to do this. They sent me a message, I'm not going to be in the squad, but I'm going to have more game time.

“That's when I made my debut at Celtic Park. And yeah, that's the reason. And like I said before, it's because he told me I have to understand Scottish football. And that's it. I've been ready for the last four, five months. So I hope I can show this now.”

Neil Critchley has come in as head coach and handed Drammeh more chances. Honesty is the best policy for the forward who is loving the new head coach taking a transparent approach with him. He said: “I tell him, anywhere, I like any position. I like to help the team. He told me it's very good for the last month, because I was training well.

“That's why he gave me the chance. I think when I have more game time, I'm going to be good in this side. He always talks to me in the training. When I'm not in the squad, he always explains to me why. And that is what I want.

“Someone explaining to me why I'm not in the squad or why I'm not playing. So, he told me, your moment is going to arrive. Keep training, keep training. I keep training. And my chance has arrived.”

Speaking on Drammeh after the match, with Dundee to come in the league this Saturday, Critchley said: “I thought he was brilliant. I really enjoyed watching him play. I thought he brought something different to the front line. Physicality, a bit of size and strength. He's tired obviously and that was another problem.

“You made two stoppages in the first half and you've only got one left. Obviously we're looking to try and change the game and we know Musa might tire, which he did. But generally I thought his all-round performance and contribution to the team was fantastic.”