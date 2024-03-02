Calem Nieuwnehof is almost eight months into his Hearts career and gradually improving each week. He didn't take long to identify who to watch and learn from when it comes to Scottish football's idiosyncrasies.

Facing Celtic and Rangers players helped the Australian see first-hand what it takes to become one of the best midfielders in the country. Ahead of Sunday's meeting between Hearts and Celtic at Tynecastle Park, he explained the expertise gleaned from studying the intensity of opponents like Callum McGregor and John Lundstram.

"For me, Lundstram and McGregor are the two best midfielders in the league. They quality they have, they are all over the park all the time. It's really difficult to play against but it's something I want to take into my own game. I will keep working at it and I'd love to get up to that level," explained the 23-year-old.

"I love watching them and playing against them. With the quality they have, they are the best players I've come up against. Being on the park next to them, seeing how they carry themselves for the whole game, they have that mentality where they don't stop for 90 minutes. They keep going at you for the whole game. That's something I've learned from them and I want to take it into my own game. Playing for Hearts, that's something we can learn from them and improve."

After losing 5-0 away to Rangers last weekend, Hearts hope to acquit themselves better at home against the other half of the Glasgow duopoly. "I love the challenge," said Nieuwenhof. "Celtic and Rangers are such massive clubs globally and I want to be part of these games.

"Obviously, the game at Ibrox was a disappointing loss but it was good to see the quality they have and the benchmark we want to get to. What Rangers did to us, we want to be the team that does that to other sides. It was really eye-opening to see the quality they possess and they way they press you constantly. It’s something I want to take into my own game as much as I can."

Niewenhof has been a slow burner since arriving in Edinburgh from Western Sydney Wanderers last July. He is now at a point where he is happy with his contribution after adding goals to his game. He has found the net twice this year against Dundee and Airdrie.

"I've been happy. For me, it's about consistency," he explained. "I've been really happy with the minutes I've got recently. I've been playing a lot of games and the team have been doing well. We are in a good spot in the league. It's just about playing the best I can to help the team get points and keep moving up the league. We are comfortably in third and hopefully, moving forward, we can close the gap between us and the Old Firm."

One of the player's most enjoyable moments came during last month's 2-0 home win over Motherwell. Upon being substituted after 77 minutes, Nieuwenhof received a warm ovation from the Tynecastle support in recognition of his performance.