The player is reunited with manager Ian Murray having worked with him during a previous loan spell at Airdrie last season. McGill, a graduate of the Riccarton youth academy, spent time on loan at Kelty Hearts during the first half of this season and now heads to Kirkcaldy to test himself in the cinch Championship.

McGill made his Hearts debut in 2020 against Cowdenbeath in the League Cup and also enjoyed subsequent outings against Raith, East Fife and Morton that season. He was loaned to Airdrie and Kelty for more first-team experience and that is also the main reason behind this move.

McGill’s contract at Tynecastle is due to expire this summer and he will hope to do enough at Stark’s Park to prove himself worthy of an extension. Murray is a fan of his ability and energy in midfield from their time together at Airdrie.

The youngster made 41 appearances and scored five goals for the North Lanarkshire side last term before playing 12 times and scoring once for Kelty this season.

His move is likely to be the first of a few loan deals agreed by Hearts between now and the end of the January transfer window. With a large first-team squad at Riccarton, some other fringe players are likely to be sent out to ensure they play regular football during the season half of the season.

The senior side are chasing third place in the Premiership and begin their Scottish Cup campaign on Sunday with a trip to Easter Road to face rivals Hibs.