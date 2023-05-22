Hearts midfielder Scott McGill reveals why he is leaving Tynecastle after agreeing a pre-contract deal

Raith Rovers have signed Hearts midfielder Scott McGill on a pre-contract agreement following the player’s exit from Tynecastle Park. He spent the second half of the season on loan at Stark’s Park and will now make that move permanent.

McGill, 21, has agreed a one-year deal with Raith and leaves Hearts having been with the club since the age of seven. He revealed he was not offered a new deal to stay beyond the summer and is now relishing the chance to play regularly in the Championship.

“I’m over the moon at signing and I cannot wait to get started,” he told Raith TV. “It was obviously difficult not getting a contract at Hearts but, since I came here, I’ve loved every minute of it with the gaffer and the boys.

“I want to play No,10, attacking and scoring goals. But, wherever the manager put me, as long as I’m playing then I’m happy. I’ve played numerous positions. I’ve been at Hearts since I was seven years old. I trained with the first team for a good few years so I’ve learned a lot from lots of good players.”

Raith manager Ian Murray explained that McGill is a player he feels can add real value to the Kirkcaldy squad. “Scott came in on loan last season and did very well for us, he can be played in a number of positions and always gives his all. He has a no-fear way of playing his game and I look forward to working with him on a permanent basis.”

