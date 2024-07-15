Hearts midfielder Yan Dhanda blocked from playing international football

SNS Group

The new signing is not allowed a call-up for India at the moment

Hearts midfielder Yan Dhanda has been blocked from playing international football due to Government rules in India. The All India Football Federation are eager to cap the 25-year-old but Central Government do not allow overseas players to represent the country, leaving Dhanda exasperated.

He is hoping laws are relaxed soon to permit him an international debut following his move to Tynecastle Park. He left Ross County as a free agent last month after agreeing pre-contract terms with Hearts, and is now looking forward to domestic and European football this season.

Beyond that, he wants to represent India at the first opportunity. Dhanda qualifies for the Asian nation through grandparents and is also eligible for England having been born in Tipton, West Midlands. India is his only realistic route to international football but he is currently frustrated at the country’s rules on dual citizenship.

“Because my nan wasn't born in Scotland, I can't play for Scotland,” said the player. “A lot of people have been asking but she is from Birmingham, moved to Scotland and married a Scotsman. That means I'm not eligible to play for Scotland. My dad's mum was born in India so I am the last generation of our family who can play for India. My mum and dad were both born in England so my kids wouldn't be able to play for India.

“The FA in India are desperate for me to play but the government don't allow it. I think it's the only country that don't allow overseas players to represent them. The previous manager [Igor Stimac] was texting me constantly and really pushing it. Hopefully it happens soon but we are still waiting. As soon as the government allow it then it will happen because the FA in India want it to happen.

“They don't allow dual citizenship, whereas every other country does. In India, you have to give up your passport. Then you couldn't live in India and also buy property in the UK. I wouldn't be able to do that because I've got family here. If the government just allowed dual citizenship then it would be possible.”

Iraq had operated a similar system in previous years but their rules have changed. “I think they just changed as well. Someone I knew who was at Man Utd, Zidane Iqbal, who is over in Holland, is playing for Iraq now. I think they've changed the rule,” said Dhanda.

“Jamaica used to be the same but they've changed it. They've got a lot of players in the [English] Championship playing for them now. It is just a waiting game now. The Indian FA have been trying to do it for two years now. The manager before he got sacked was texting me saying it was getting closer than ever. So hopefully anytime soon.”