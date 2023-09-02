All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Hibernian and Hearts following deadline day.

Another transfer deadline day has come and gone, and both Hearts and Hibernian now have their squads locked in until January.

Both clubs are preparing to return to Scottish Premiership action, with Hearts facing Motherwell on Sunday, while Hibs face Aberdeen. Though, preparations for those fixtures won’t have been straighforward due to the transfer deadline being on Friday night, ensuring a busy evening for club chiefs across Scotland and beyond.

Here we round up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Hearts and Hibs.

White blow

Hearts are said to have chased a deal for Tottenham starlet Harvey White on deadline day, but they fell short.

Transfer insider Pete O’Rourke tweeted during the evening: “Tottenham midfielder Harvey White is a target for Hearts, Stevenage, Cheltenham, Tranmere Rovers and Ross County before the transfer deadline.”

White eventually wound up joining Stevenage on loan, remaining in England, and Hearts missed out on adding further defensive cover. The 21-year-old was unlikely to land playing time at Tottenham this summer and was made available for loan during the back end of the window.

Holt talks Lennon

Former Hibs striker Grant Hold has been speaking about Neil Lennon’s possible return.

He told The Herald: “It’s half and half. Half the fans would probably love to him back with his passion and his drive, he’s heart on sleeve and works hard.

“But if you ask the other half they’d probably say no because he didn’t do this or that [the first time]. It’d be split. He wants attacking football and to score goals. I worked with him as a team-mate, and under him as a manager, he wants to entertain with fast and furious football.

“That’s what he brings, he won’t be one to look for 1000 passes in the match, it’d be ‘we’re going to score more goals than you, be more aggressive’.

