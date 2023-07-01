Hearts miss out on transfer target as winger agrees deal with second-tier club

News you can trust since 1873
Hearts have missed out on the signing of Kanji Okunuki after the Japanese winger agreed to join German side Nurnberg.
By Craig Fowler
Published 1st Jul 2023, 12:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jul 2023, 12:09 BST

The Tynecastle side enquired about the 23-year-old, who was previously contracted to Omiya Ardija back in his homeland. However, the two clubs came to a quick impasse over the fee required to secure his services, thought to be in the region of £400,000.

Nurnberg have now swooped with Okunuki travelling 9,000 kilometers across the world to join the second-tier outfit. The speedy attacker spent last season on loan at Polish top-tier side Górnik Zabrze, so already has experience of European football.

Hearts have yet to strengthen their squad so far this summer with no new signings made. They are on the lookout for a speedy forward after losing Josh Ginnelly on a free. The winger confirmed on Thursday that he was leaving Tynecastle after three years and is reportedly close to securing a move to Swansea City.

Kanji Okunuki after signing for German second-tier side Nurnberg. Picture: NurnbergKanji Okunuki after signing for German second-tier side Nurnberg. Picture: Nurnberg
Kanji Okunuki after signing for German second-tier side Nurnberg. Picture: Nurnberg
