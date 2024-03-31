Hearts most expensive XI: Bonkers Romanov cash splashes and icons feature in big spending team

Hearts have spent big money before on stars and have splashed six figures this week.

By Ben Banks
Published 31st Mar 2024, 19:00 BST

Icons, flops and a little bit of the middle ground - it all features in an expensively assembled Hearts XI.

A six-figure fee has been spent by the Jambos on Kenneth Vargas, as his loan move from CS Herediano is made permanent on a five-year deal. He will form a key part of Steven Naismith's plans moving forward but it's far from the first time Hearts have splashed cash on talent.

From club icons to the topsy-turvy days of the Vladimir Romanov era, the Tynecastle side have had mixed results when it comes to big fees on players. Some would leave without much of a trace while others remained to become stalwarts and write their name into maroon history.

The Edinburgh Evening News takes a look at who fits into the expensive Hearts XI. Using a 4-4-2 formation, the only stipulation is a player can only move forward or back one space. For example, a striker could not play right-back.

Antti Niemi was a fan favourite at Hearts and made them a good profit on their investment when leaving for Southampton at a price reported to be around £2m at the time.

1. GK: Antti Niemi (£385k)

Christos Karipidis joined under Valdas Ivanauskas. Looked set to join PAOK for the same fee he joined for a year after his arrival, but his 2007 exit never transpired and he stayed another two years. Moved into CDM and occasionally a right-back.

2. RB: Christos Karipidis (£200k)

All exisiting data on Hogg's move from Portsmouth to Tynecastle has it down in the quarter of a million territory when converted into pounds. In today's money. Nowadays, that's around £690k if that gives some scope into how his four Gorgie years are viewed.

3. CB: Graeme Hogg (€300k)

Spent two stints at both Rangers and Hearts, with the former moving him to Edinburgh for six figures in 1987 as a five-year stint ensued. 'Slim' returned for his second spell at Tynecastle in 1994 from Rangers and formed part of the 1998 Scottish Cup-winning team.

4. CB: Dave McPherson (£325K)

