Icons, flops and a little bit of the middle ground - it all features in an expensively assembled Hearts XI.

A six-figure fee has been spent by the Jambos on Kenneth Vargas, as his loan move from CS Herediano is made permanent on a five-year deal. He will form a key part of Steven Naismith's plans moving forward but it's far from the first time Hearts have splashed cash on talent.

From club icons to the topsy-turvy days of the Vladimir Romanov era, the Tynecastle side have had mixed results when it comes to big fees on players. Some would leave without much of a trace while others remained to become stalwarts and write their name into maroon history.

The Edinburgh Evening News takes a look at who fits into the expensive Hearts XI. Using a 4-4-2 formation, the only stipulation is a player can only move forward or back one space. For example, a striker could not play right-back.

1 . GK: Antti Niemi (£385k) Antti Niemi was a fan favourite at Hearts and made them a good profit on their investment when leaving for Southampton at a price reported to be around £2m at the time. Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RB: Christos Karipidis (£200k) Christos Karipidis joined under Valdas Ivanauskas. Looked set to join PAOK for the same fee he joined for a year after his arrival, but his 2007 exit never transpired and he stayed another two years. Moved into CDM and occasionally a right-back. Photo: SNS Group Steve Welsh Photo Sales

3 . CB: Graeme Hogg (€300k) All exisiting data on Hogg's move from Portsmouth to Tynecastle has it down in the quarter of a million territory when converted into pounds. In today's money. Nowadays, that's around £690k if that gives some scope into how his four Gorgie years are viewed. Photo Sales