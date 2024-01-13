Hearts' most recent signings rated as the club head back into the transfer market
Winter window will not be quite as busy as the summer at Tynecastle
After recruiting seven new players during the summer months of 2023, Hearts are preparing to enter the transfer market again for a new right-back. The January window will not be quite as busy but the addition of a new right-sided defender is a priority at Tynecastle Park.
The club's head coach Steven Naismith is working with sporting director Joe Savage to strengthen in that department. The seven who arrived last summer have made varying contributions to the team during the first half of the season as Hearts climbed to third place in the Premiership.
Some have stood out, others are steadily improving, whilst some have yet to make an impact. Here is how Hearts' summer 2023 signings rate so far: