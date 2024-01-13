Hearts' most recent signings rated as the club head back into the transfer market

Winter window will not be quite as busy as the summer at Tynecastle

After recruiting seven new players during the summer months of 2023, Hearts are preparing to enter the transfer market again for a new right-back. The January window will not be quite as busy but the addition of a new right-sided defender is a priority at Tynecastle Park.

The club's head coach Steven Naismith is working with sporting director Joe Savage to strengthen in that department. The seven who arrived last summer have made varying contributions to the team during the first half of the season as Hearts climbed to third place in the Premiership.

Some have stood out, others are steadily improving, whilst some have yet to make an impact. Here is how Hearts' summer 2023 signings rate so far:

1 . Calem Nieuwenhof (undisclosed fee) 6/10 The Australian midfielder is still adjusting to the speed and ferocity of Scottish football since arriving from Western Sydney Wanderers. Still 22 so young enough to improve.

2 . Kyosuke Tagawa (undisclosed fee) 6/10 Another who has still to properly find form in Edinburgh. Injuries have hindered the Japanese forward's progress as he tries to cope with the unforgiving nature of the SPFL after moving from Japanese club FC Tokyo.

3 . Kenneth Vargas (loan from CS Herediano) 7/10 Two goals in his last two games before the break suggests the Costa Rican forward is hitting form. Only showed flashes of his ability earlier in the season. Loan includes a purchase option in the summer and Hearts will consider signing him permanently.

4 . Frankie Kent (undisclosed fee) 8/10 Easily Hearts' best signing of last summer. A centre-back who is commanding in the air and strong on the ground. Defensive improvement has a lot to do with his arrival from Peterborough United.