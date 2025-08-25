Scottish Premiership Team of the Weekend: single Hearts star makes XI from Motherwell draw as Celtic dominate

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson

Sports Editor

Published 25th Aug 2025, 09:00 BST

Just one Hearts player earns a spot in the Premiership best XI after their 3-3 draw with Motherwell at Tynecastle

The latest Scottish Premiership Team of the Weekend has been named by football statistics site WhoScored with just one Hearts star making the best XI from round three.

Despite scoring two goals in their 3-3 draw with Motherwell, there is no place in the team for Claudio Braga and the Jambos’ opponents from the Saturday had two individuals selected. Unsurprisingly, the team is dominated by Celtic players following their 3-0 win over Livingston with every other match ending in a draw.

With Hibs, Aberdeen, Falkirk and Dundee United not in action the rest of the team features players from Dundee, Rangers and St Mirren. Here is the Scottish Premiership Team of the Weekend for round three of the 2025/26 season:

WhoScored rating = 7.4

1. LM - Callum Slattery (Motherwell)

WhoScored rating = 7.4 | SNS Group

WhoScored rating = 7.5

2. ST - Jonah Ayunga (St Mirren)

WhoScored rating = 7.5 | SNS Group

WhoScored rating = 7.5

3. GK - Jon McCracken (Dundee)

WhoScored rating = 7.5 | SNS Group

WhoScored rating = 7.7

4. ST - Mikael Mandron (St Mirren)

WhoScored rating = 7.7 | SNS Group

