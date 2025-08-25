The latest Scottish Premiership Team of the Weekend has been named by football statistics site WhoScored with just one Hearts star making the best XI from round three.

Despite scoring two goals in their 3-3 draw with Motherwell, there is no place in the team for Claudio Braga and the Jambos’ opponents from the Saturday had two individuals selected. Unsurprisingly, the team is dominated by Celtic players following their 3-0 win over Livingston with every other match ending in a draw.