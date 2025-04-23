Hearts mourn the passing of former player David Clunie

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hearts are today mourning the passing of their former defender David Clunie, who died aged 77. He spent 11 years at Tynecastle Park between 1966 and 1977 before moving on to Berwick Rangers and then St Johnstone.

A versatile defender and expert penalty-taker, Clunie represented Scotland at Under-23 level and also played for the Scottish League XI. A tribute composed by the Hearts historian David Speed was posted club website.

It read: “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of a fondly remembered former Hearts defender, Dave Clunie, at 77 years of age. Dave was an extremely reliable and constructive right-back, who could also operate in midfield or as a sweeper, and made commendable 354 appearances for the club, between 1964 and 1977.

“David Ritchie Clunie was born in the capital on 16 March 1948 and seemed destined to be a professional footballer, while always hoping that this would be in the maroon shirt of his favourite team. Being an outstanding youngster, the Carrick Knowe Primary and Forrester Secondary schoolboy represented Edinburgh, and in May 1963, Dave played for the Scotland Under-15 team against Wales.

“His creative passing caught the eye of senior clubs during his spell with Salvesen Boys Club and from time-to-time, Dave appeared for Hearts Reserves and Hearts Colts. He was eventually called-up by the Tynecastle manager, Tommy Walker, on 26 December 1964. Dave made his first team debut on 7 May 1966 and collected his first senior medal that day as Hibs were defeated 4-2 in the East of Scotland Shield Final.

“Dave developed his game in the Reserves and then settled into the first team in season 1968-69, operating at right-back. Nevertheless, the near 5’11” defender proved versatile and was often seen in midfield or as a sweeper. His tenacious tackling, passing ability and long throws were an asset, and although this was not a vintage period for Hearts, Dave enhanced the team and in season 1969-70 he twice represented the Scottish U23 side and appeared once for the Scottish League.

“The following season, Dave assisted Hearts to reach the Texaco Cup Final, but he missed the concluding double-header against Wolverhampton Wanderers. He then played in the Scottish Cup Semi-Final in April 1974, but Hearts went down against Dundee United. Nevertheless, the stylish defender did assist the club to qualify for the initial Premier Division in 1974-75.

“Dave also helped the team to reach the Scottish Cup Final in 1976, but due to injury, he missed the big match against Rangers. Although defeated, Hearts qualified for the European Cup Winners Cup and Dave played as sweeper in the memorable matches against Lokomotive Leipzig and Hamburger SV. In addition, he played in the Semi-Finals of both the League Cup and the Scottish Cup, but Hearts lost to respectively to Celtic and Rangers.

“The 1976-77 season had a disastrous conclusion and after Hearts suffered relegation Dave became one of the playing casualties, being released at the end of the season. Although he won no major honours while at Tynecastle, Dave was a great servant in difficult times and represented the club with distinction on tours of North America, the Netherlands and the Far East.

“After trials with Berwick Rangers and Clydebank he joined St. Johnstone in August 1977 and played one season before retiring in May 1978. Dave later helped amateur clubs in the Edinburgh area as coach and manager while also running a successful hotel business in the city.

“Dave was not in the best of health in recent years and everyone connected with Hearts extend their sincere condolences to his family and friends.”