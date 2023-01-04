Hearts move for Newcastle United striker Garang Kuol but face competition from England

Kuol represented his country at the World Cup before offically joining the English Premier League club from Central Coast Mariners on January 1. He was signed as a player for the future but the United manager Eddie Howe wants him to gain more experience. Hearts already have Kuol’s World Cup colleagues Kye Rowles, Nathaniel Atkinson and Cammy Devlin in their squad and could now add a fourth Australian if they can agree a deal.

English Championship side Reading are also competing for Kuol’s loan signature and Newcastle have yet to make a decision on where their new teenager will play for the rest of the season. He is a versatile forward who can play on either flank or through the middle and already holds three senior caps for the Socceroos.

Hearts want to strengthen their attack and defence during January with a move for Vissel Kobe’s Yutaro Oda close to completion. He needs a UK work permit to finalise his transfer to Edinburgh having agreed terms on a long-term contract.

Callum Paterson could also return to his formative club this month if Sheffield Wednesdsay agree to let him leave Hillsborough. That could be either a loan or a permanent transfer depending on Wednesday’s wishes.

Hearts also intent to sign a central defender following a season-ending injury to Craig Halkett.

