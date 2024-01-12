Hearts move to sign Dexter Lembikisa on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tynecastle club are closing in on a new right-back
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hearts have moved to sign the Jamaican international right-back Dexter Lembikisa on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers. He is a primary target for Tynecastle officials and talks have taken place between the two clubs about him heading to Edinburgh.
The Edinburgh News has learned that Hearts are favourites to secure Lembikisa after Wolves brought him back from a loan spell at Rotherham United with the intention of sending him to Scotland for the rest of the season.
The 20-year-old has played seven times for the Jamaica national team and is regarded as one of the brightest prospects to emerge from the Wolves youth system. He is fit and ready for action having appeared 27 times for Rotherham since August.
Hearts are pushing to complete the loan deal as soon as possible to have Lembikisa in place for their Scottish Cup fourth-round tie away to Spartans on 20 January. They are eager to strengthen in the right-back area with Nathaniel Atkinson on international duty with Australia at the Asian Cup.
Odel Offiah moved to Tynecastle Park on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion last August but he is now back with his parent club after suffering some medical issues during his time in Scotland. Hearts need a replacement right-back and are closing in on Lembikisa.
He was born in England but qualifies to play for Jamaica through his mother. He joined the Wolves youth academy aged 13 and progressed through the age-groups before signing a professional contract in November 2021. His senior debut came as a substitute in the EFL Cup against Leeds United in November 2022.