Hearts move to sign Dexter Lembikisa on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hearts have moved to sign the Jamaican international right-back Dexter Lembikisa on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers. He is a primary target for Tynecastle officials and talks have taken place between the two clubs about him heading to Edinburgh.

The Edinburgh News has learned that Hearts are favourites to secure Lembikisa after Wolves brought him back from a loan spell at Rotherham United with the intention of sending him to Scotland for the rest of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old has played seven times for the Jamaica national team and is regarded as one of the brightest prospects to emerge from the Wolves youth system. He is fit and ready for action having appeared 27 times for Rotherham since August.

Hearts are pushing to complete the loan deal as soon as possible to have Lembikisa in place for their Scottish Cup fourth-round tie away to Spartans on 20 January. They are eager to strengthen in the right-back area with Nathaniel Atkinson on international duty with Australia at the Asian Cup.

Odel Offiah moved to Tynecastle Park on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion last August but he is now back with his parent club after suffering some medical issues during his time in Scotland. Hearts need a replacement right-back and are closing in on Lembikisa.