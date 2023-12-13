Hearts move to sign seven players on new contracts - another two are still waiting

Tynecastle hierarchy intend to get major assets tied up as soon as possible

Hearts are making moves to sign at least seven more players on new contracts over the next few weeks. The Edinburgh club have identified those they want to keep into next season and beyond, with talks already underway in several cases.

Players whose contracts are due to expire in summer 2024 can speak to other interested parties as of January. Hearts chose to move now to tie up the men they see as an important part of the future. They agreed a new deal with striker Liam Boyce last week to ensure he stays until at least 2025, and others are set to follow.

Initial discussions have taken place with goalkeeper Craig Gordon, who is keen to stay and finish his career at Tynecastle Park approaching his 41st birthday. He recently recovered from a double leg-break and is now pushing to return to the starting line-up.

Centre-back Craig Halkett and midfielder Beni Baningime also spoke with the Tynecastle hierarchy about extending their stays in Edinburgh. They have not given a definitive answer as yet but Hearts are hopeful both players will commit their futures by putting pen to paper.

Winger Alan Forrest is also expected to be offered a new deal. Like Gordon, Halkett and Baningime, he is out of contract at the end of the season. Midfielders Peter Haring and Halliday are due to enter the final six months of their agreements but no extension talks have taken place with them.

Hearts management also want to offer extended deals to three young B team players they regard as good future prospects - goalkeeper Liam McFarlane (19), versatile defender Ethan Drysdale (18) and prolific striker Makenzie Kirk (19). Again, that triumvirate are all out of contract next summer.

