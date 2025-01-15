Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Busy transfer windows are nothing new at Riccarton. Hearts already have striker Elton Kabangu and defender Jamie McCart on board, centre-back Michael Steinwender is nearing a move from IFK Varnamo, and winger Islam Chesnovok is another target. There won’t be many quiet days until the window closes at 11pm on Monday, 3 February.

Hearts head coach Neil Critchley is in the process of reshaping his first-team squad and outlined why it is important with the club 11th in the Scottish Premiership table. Three months into his Tynecastle tenure, he admitted the team are some way away from where he wants them to be. “Every window, every chance you get to try and strengthen the squad and improve the squad is vitally important. You can't waste that time,” said the Englishman. “You can't miss out on a window. You've got to keep moving forward. You've got to get it right. Are you going to get every signing right? No.

“In the history of football, with every single manager at every club, if you look at signings, you're not going to get every one right but you've got to get the vast majority right. You're judged by the players that you bring in and ultimately they're the ones on the pitch that are going to win you games of football.

“We want to try and bring players here that suit the way that we want to play. They have the personality of the players that are identifiable to the supporters on the pitch. Hearts players, I call it. Do they have Hearts character? That's really important. So far, I think we've done that and hopefully we've still got the opportunity to improve our squad further.

“It's a work in progress and it takes time. Actually, last week, because we didn’t play midweek, it felt quite strange really. We've had a little bit of rest because of the schedule that we've been on and I think that was really important psychologically and mentally, just to refresh. We've had some good training sessions as well. We need to think carefully about the next run of games coming up because we're going Saturday or Sunday to Friday.

“There's a week in between so we need to use that time to progress the team on the pitch and the training and the content of training and what we do. It's going to be hugely important because, when I watch the team play, we're miles away from where I want us to be or where I think we will be given time in the future.”

Hearts face Brechin City in the Scottish Cup fourth round at Glebe Park on Friday night. They began 2025 with 1-0 wins over Motherwell and Dundee United, followed by Sunday’s goalless draw at Aberdeen. Critchley wants to see more of those sorts of results. “I just think we've got to strive for better consistency in all areas of our game. In the last couple of games, we've been good defensively,” said the manager.

“I can't keep mentioning it, but even at Ross County we were good defensively until the crazy two minutes at the end of the game. Even though we won at United, I still thought we could have played a lot better football, passed the ball better, kept the ball better. But then you have to take everything into consideration - the fatigue, the run of games, playing away from home. It's not easy but in future I want us to be better with the ball, better without the ball, better in set-pieces. It's all facets of the game.

“If you look at the top teams, they're good in build-up, they're good in the middle of the pitch, they're good at scoring goals, they're good at pressing, they're good at defending the box, they're good at attacking set-pieces, defending set-pieces, counter-attack, counter-defending. We have so much to do, so much to do and we've got to become more consistent in every facet of the game.”

Critchley took charge of Hearts in mid-October as a relentless period of domestic and European games began. “It was a challenging time but even through the challenges it's been really enjoyable,” he recalled. “I've enjoyed the challenge because I think we can take steps forward at this football club. I think we can really be successful and achieve something. Even in those times and those games when we haven't played well, I can see light at the end of the tunnel. I can see something that we can work towards.

“It just strengthens your resolve to get back out there and work harder and make sure it happens. Of course, not winning in Europe was a disappointment, not winning the derby was a big disappointment, but we've responded in the right manner and that's all we can do. We've shown character, we've shown resilience as a group and that will stand us in good stead for the second half of the season.”

Liam Boyce’s departure, on top of Lawrence Shankland’s calf injury, leaves Hearts without a player for the deep-lying forward role. Shankland could be back in the near future and Critchley answered the question of replacing Boyce. “Yes, we're hopeful that Shanks won't be too far away,” said Critchley. “He shouldn't be too far away. With Boyce going, I think he's led the line really well. He was different but if Elton's in the team, then that's my responsibility and his staff's responsibility to coach the team differently to get the best out of the players. You can't keep playing the same way because the characteristics of the players are different.

“That's where the time on the training pitch will be invaluable because if it is James [Wilson] and Kenny [Vargas] up front, if it is Elton and James, Elton and Shanks, it's slightly different. Therefore, you have to play slightly different and what you're asking the players to do is slightly different. You have to build that through the work that you do on the training pitch. It becomes a collective understanding of the expectation of everyone, the role and responsibility within the team. It's not just one-way, one-size-fits-all. You have to adapt to the players that are in the team.”

Midfielder Cammy Devlin is attracting interest from New York City FC in America as well as English Championship club Portsmouth, but Hearts do not want to lose him. The Australian’s contract runs until summer 2026 and includes a release clause. Critchley was asked whether he would like to try to tie Devlin down on a longer deal.

“Good question. I don't know off the top of my head his contractual situation,” he replied. “Because, again, with the game schedule and what we've been playing, I've just been focusing on the next game. I can only repeat: Cam's been fantastic for us. He's been a top performer. I know he's done really well here in his time here and you want to try and keep and retain your best players.”