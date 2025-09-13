The Jambos top goalscorer is loving life at Tynecastle in a high-flying Hearts squad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There’s a feel-good factor around Gorgie at the moment, as Hearts prepare to take on Rangers on Saturday afternoon.

The Jambos haven’t won a league game at Ibrox in 11 years, following an Osman Sow last minute winner. However, as Derek McInnes’ side go into the game full of confidence, while unrest reverberates around the stands and in the dressing room at Rangers, the weekend clash couldn’t have come at a better time for the Hearts boss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hearts remain unbeaten in the league so far, with McInnes’ only defeat coming against St Mirren in a Premier Sports Cup tie on penalties. The man who missed the crucial spot-kick for Hearts that day was new signing Claudio Braga. However, since then, the Portuguese star has looked like a man possessed and judging by his Queen-themed Gorgie anthem, he is already a fan favourite at Tynecastle.

Since his miss at St Mirren Park, Braga has netted three times in two games. The 25-year old’s brace against Motherwell helped the Jambos come back from three goals down, while his equaliser against Livingston inspired yet another Gorgie fightback. The summer signing from Norwegian side, Aalesunds believes Hearts can ‘surprise a few people’ this season.

Hearts staying grounded despite title challenge talk

Braga claims that despite all the outside title-challenge noise, Hearts’ full focus is on Rangers away. Speaking to The Herald: “for football players, normally when you think too far from the present, then you can go wrong. Let's say we are thinking already about the title and everything. If we think like that, normally it happens to be wrong and it will finish bad. So, it's good to keep in our minds on the next game and the next game.

“This is what we want to do. We want to go as far as we can when it comes to points and if we do manage to surprise a few people, that would be amazing. But for that, we need to win against Rangers, and we need to win the next game and the next game. So right now, it's Rangers and we only care about that. If we start thinking about titles and everything right now, then that would be too arrogant, I would say. We didn't win anything yet. We have only started well. If we take our feet off the ground, then we may fall.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hearts’ title challenge talk was initiated by the club’s new £9.86m investor, Tony Bloom. Following the Jamestown analytics investment, Bloom claimed that Hearts ‘have a very good chance of coming second this season’ and that he expects the club to win a SPFL Premiership title in the next decade.

Braga claims ‘supporters were with me’ after penalty miss

Despite his missed penalty against The Buddies, Braga was pleasantly surprised with the subsequent encouragement he received from both his teammates and Hearts fans. He said: “yeah, the penalty against St Mirren in the Cup. I felt really bad for missing. I was really frustrated and that day I didn't talk with nobody.

“I know a lot of people say that you shouldn't take it too serious, because then you'll go too deep on it. But I feel like if you care about it 100 percent and you really think about it and you know, ‘OK, I did this, I’m frustrated and this was a really bad day for me, but now I need to get better.’ For me personally, it's a good thing I would say, because you feel a little bit more that you made the mistake and that you need to compensate for that.

“But the support that I got from the guys and from the supporters was unexpected for me, because I know the cup hasn't been a good thing for them in a while. I felt that my teammates, the staff and the supporters were with me, even though I missed. And that was really important for me to know.”