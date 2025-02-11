Craig Gordon, Angus Gunn and Chris Brady are all in the international frame

Sitting hunched in a beanie hat at the back of St Mirren’s main stand, Scotland manager Steve Clarke saw a clear vision through Monday night’s Paisley drizzle. He needs a reliable goalkeeper for March’s two-legged Nations League play-off against Greece and one candidate is standing out from all others.

Craig Gordon’s heroic exploits helped Hearts through 120 minutes of action and a penalty shootout against St Mirren to reach the Scottish Cup quarter-finals. Saves during regulation time and extra-time demonstrated his ability before two crucial penalty stops effectively eliminated the home team. Clarke would have noted Gordon’s athleticism, anticipation, reactions, concentration and experience at the age of 42.

Norwich City’s Angus Gunn is recovered from injury and playing regularly again in the English Championship. He was Scotland’s first-choice keeper at last summer’s European Championship and is also 13 years younger than Gordon, who Clarke left out of the squad for Germany. Gunn conceded 12 goals in his previous five Scotland appearances - five against Germany, one against Switzerland and one against Hungary at the Euros, then three to Poland and two to Portugal in September’s Nations League ties.

When he sustained a rib injury playing for Norwich, Gordon was recalled for Nations League matches in October and November having retaken the Hearts goalkeeping position from Zander Clark. He played in Scotland’s narrow 2-1 loss away to Croatia and kept out both Portugal and Croatia at Hampden Park before an inspired 2-1 victory in Poland. As things stand, he would be regarded as the man in possession. Monday’s events can only have strengthened his case.

Clark, his Hearts team-mate, has not played competitively since losing his club place last August, so Scotland’s have four realistic goalkeeping options for the squad as they try to avoid relegation from Nations League A next month: Gordon, Gunn, Rangers’ Liam Kelly and the hitherto uncapped Chicago Fire goalkeeper, Chris Brady.

Scottish ancestry would enable Clarke to call up Illinois-born Brady if he switches international allegiance, but he is still only 20 and lacks experience. Gordon, by contrast, holds 79 Scotland caps and 33 clean sheets. Gunn has played 15 times for the country of his father’s birth, recording four shutouts. Kelly has one cap. Kilmarnock’s Robby McCrorie and Ipswich Town’s Cieran Slicker have an outside chance of making the squad but are both uncapped.

Clarke places an emphasis on in-person scouting. That is, the skill of judging a player with his own eye. His appearance in Paisley on Monday was no coincidence. He would have been encouraged watching Gordon dive around in the mud like a sprightly teenager. Saves from St Mirren’s Declan John and Killian Phillips during open play preceded two inspired stops during the shootout to deny Oisin Smyth and James Scott. Gordon’s passionate celebrations at full-time as Hearts progressed 4-2 on penalties underlined the drive which underpins this supposed twilight phase of his career.

His performances have contributed significantly to Hearts’ current eight-game unbeaten run in all competitions. Four clean sheets and numerous important saves within that sequence underline his credentials as the best option currently available to Scotland. Clarke made a strong case tempting Gunn to change his England allegiance to Scotland exactly two years ago. He is quality goalkeeper pushing for promotion to England’s Premier League, but Gordon is the better shot-stopper - even at 42.

Peering through the darkness late on Monday evening as Gordon threw himself around the goalmouth saving penalties under pressure, various thoughts would have passed through the mind of Scotland’s head coach. It would be a surprise if one of them wasn’t: ‘That’s my keeper for next month.’