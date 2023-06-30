Hearts not in the hunt for reported transfer target as team jets off for summer training camp

The Tynecastle club were credited with an interest in the player on Thursday afternoon but the club insist they are not pursuing the 24-year-old as they seek to bolster their squad ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Gaich is contracted to CSKA Moscow until 2025 and spent the second half of last season in the top flight of Italian football with Verona.

Hearts have yet to add anybody to their squad as the team jets off to Marbella for a summer pre-season training camp.

Adolfo Gaich celebrates after scoring for Verona against Empoli in late May. Picture: Getty

They have, however, welcomed back Liam Boyce and Beni Baningime into full training with the hope both players will be 100 per cent fit for the beginning of the new league season, with Hearts kicking off the campaign away to St Johnstone.

Both players sustained knee injuries in 2022 and didn’t make it back in time for the conclusion of the last campaign. Craig Halkett, who also suffered an ACL tear, is pushing to return to first-team action by the end of September.

Meanwhile, the Evening News can reveal that Hearts remain in the hunt for Dundee United midfielder Dylan Levitt, despite reports to the contrary.

The Tannadice side are looking to offload the player this summer in order to fund a rebuild following their relegation but want close to £500,000 for his services. Hibs currently lead the chase for the Welsh international though Hearts boss Steven Naismith is said to be a keen admirer.

