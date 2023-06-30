News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion

Hearts not in the hunt for reported transfer target as team jets off for summer training camp

Hearts are not in the hunt to sign Argentine international striker Adolfo Gaich, the Evening News can confirm.
By Craig Fowler
Published 30th Jun 2023, 12:25 BST- 2 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 12:25 BST

The Tynecastle club were credited with an interest in the player on Thursday afternoon but the club insist they are not pursuing the 24-year-old as they seek to bolster their squad ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Gaich is contracted to CSKA Moscow until 2025 and spent the second half of last season in the top flight of Italian football with Verona.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hearts have yet to add anybody to their squad as the team jets off to Marbella for a summer pre-season training camp.

Adolfo Gaich celebrates after scoring for Verona against Empoli in late May. Picture: GettyAdolfo Gaich celebrates after scoring for Verona against Empoli in late May. Picture: Getty
Adolfo Gaich celebrates after scoring for Verona against Empoli in late May. Picture: Getty
Most Popular

They have, however, welcomed back Liam Boyce and Beni Baningime into full training with the hope both players will be 100 per cent fit for the beginning of the new league season, with Hearts kicking off the campaign away to St Johnstone.

Both players sustained knee injuries in 2022 and didn’t make it back in time for the conclusion of the last campaign. Craig Halkett, who also suffered an ACL tear, is pushing to return to first-team action by the end of September.

Meanwhile, the Evening News can reveal that Hearts remain in the hunt for Dundee United midfielder Dylan Levitt, despite reports to the contrary.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Tannadice side are looking to offload the player this summer in order to fund a rebuild following their relegation but want close to £500,000 for his services. Hibs currently lead the chase for the Welsh international though Hearts boss Steven Naismith is said to be a keen admirer.

Message from the editor

Thank you for reading this article. If you haven't already, please consider supporting our sports coverage with a digital sports subscription.

Related topics:ArgentineTynecastle