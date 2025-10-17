Walsall injury means the Irishman fears nothing in the SPFL

It is common for newcomers to feel slightly surprised at Scottish football’s intensity. Oisin McEntee comments on the lack of time to think during frantic on-field exchanges since joining Hearts from Walsall in June. He is not entirely new to the SPFL given a pervious loan at Morton during his Newcastle United days, but the Premiership is a higher level and more physical.

McEntee doesn’t complain. When you have a nail holding your shoulder together following reconstructive surgery, a bit of rough and tumble is nothing. It’s also easier to cope when you are 6ft 3in tall and built like a vending machine. The versatile Irishman describes how he spent seven months out of football with a horrible shoulder injury at Walsall, and how he is now enjoying life being top of the Scottish Premiership with Hearts.

“I had a really bad shoulder reconstruction. I've had a lot of injuries and stuff like that. I've had a few operations,” he explains. “I basically dislocated it at the back, and then chipped the top of my arm bone off, and then I had to get my shoulder blade put into my arm bone, and a nail through it to fuse to a new bone. Yeah, it's nasty. I missed seven months. I’d just joined Walsall at the time.

“I think it does make it that extra bit special now. It's a long time out. You're just disappointed and you're on your own over in England, but these times definitely make it worth it. There's always going to be a period of adjustment when you're joining in there, but I feel like I've adapted quite well, and I'm still obviously learning. I'm open to learning off the players in the squad and the coaching team and I feel like everyone's helped me out with that.

“I think it's just so intense and so quick [in the Premiership]. You just have to move the ball quick, and you just always have to be switched on. That's probably the biggest thing I've learnt personally. League Two in England is probably the same physicality levels, and you can probably get away with more down there, but it’s definitely more intense up here. The ball moves quicker and it's very end-to-end up here.”

Hearts players and supporters are enjoying an unbeaten start to the Premiership campaign ahead of Saturday’s trip to Kilmarnock. They sit two points clear of champions Celtic, but McEntee is feeling no pressure. “I don't, because you just have to play football, and you're here to play football,” he says. “Ever since I was a little kid, you want to be playing at this level and doing well. Thinking back to injuries and stuff, you're waiting for times like this and you just want to enjoy it.

“I think everyone in this training ground has just a good way about them as people. We all just have a bit of craic and chat away. Nothing is really taken too seriously where there's pressure being put on ourselves. I think we're all just taking it week by week and really enjoying it.”

A midfielder to trade, McEntee has played more games at right-back for Hearts so far. Norwegian Christian Borchgrevink has been injured and ill, but McEntee proved himself an able deputy. “I think it's obviously with our personnel, we don't really have anyone there at the minute,” he admits.

Head coach Derek McInnes may restore the player to midfield at some point. “I actually don't know what he sees me as now, but I think he just knows that I'm happy to play anywhere, whether that be in midfield or right back. I think he knows that, so hopefully I just keep playing.”