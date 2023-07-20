News you can trust since 1873
Hearts on the brink of second summer signing as Scottish FA give green light

Hearts are on the brink of making their second signing of the summer as they seek to conclude a deal for Calem Nieuwenhof.
By Craig Fowler
Published 20th Jul 2023, 21:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 21:25 BST

The Australian midfielder is set to join from Western Sydney Wanderers after Hearts had a bid, believed to be in six figures, accepted for the player by the A-League side.

The transfer has been hotly anticipated for almost a week now after reports in Australia revealed he’d turned down the offer of an improved contract to go continue his football adventure in Europe.

However, things have been delayed in progressing as Hearts sought to get the blessing from the Scottish FA for the player to come play in Scotland. The governing body has now given the green light, meaning Hearts now just need to get a work permit and a visa finalised before Nieuwenhof can officially be paraded at Tynecastle Park.

Calem Nieuwenhof in action for Western Sydney Wanderers against former Hearts midfielder Aaron McEneff during an A-League match against Perth Glory. Picture: GettyCalem Nieuwenhof in action for Western Sydney Wanderers against former Hearts midfielder Aaron McEneff during an A-League match against Perth Glory. Picture: Getty
Calem Nieuwenhof in action for Western Sydney Wanderers against former Hearts midfielder Aaron McEneff during an A-League match against Perth Glory. Picture: Getty
The 22-year-old is primarily known as a defensive midfielder but can play further forward. He’s known for his poise and range of passing.

If the deal is concluded, he would follow Michael McGovern through the door as the only new faces in Gorgie so far this summer. The 39-year-old keeper was signed last week on a one-year deal with the option of another as Hearts sought to provide some experienced depth to the position with Craig Gordon not expected back until October at the earliest.

Hearts have also been linked with a move for Peterborough United defender Frankie Kent. The 27-year-old was made available for transfer by the League One club earlier this summer.

