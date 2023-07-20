Hearts on the brink of second summer signing as Scottish FA give green light

The Australian midfielder is set to join from Western Sydney Wanderers after Hearts had a bid, believed to be in six figures, accepted for the player by the A-League side.

The transfer has been hotly anticipated for almost a week now after reports in Australia revealed he’d turned down the offer of an improved contract to go continue his football adventure in Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, things have been delayed in progressing as Hearts sought to get the blessing from the Scottish FA for the player to come play in Scotland. The governing body has now given the green light, meaning Hearts now just need to get a work permit and a visa finalised before Nieuwenhof can officially be paraded at Tynecastle Park.

Calem Nieuwenhof in action for Western Sydney Wanderers against former Hearts midfielder Aaron McEneff during an A-League match against Perth Glory. Picture: Getty

The 22-year-old is primarily known as a defensive midfielder but can play further forward. He’s known for his poise and range of passing.

If the deal is concluded, he would follow Michael McGovern through the door as the only new faces in Gorgie so far this summer. The 39-year-old keeper was signed last week on a one-year deal with the option of another as Hearts sought to provide some experienced depth to the position with Craig Gordon not expected back until October at the earliest.