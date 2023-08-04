Hearts 'on the verge' of agreeing loan deal for Rangers attacker
The 20-year-old is set to join on loan as the Ibrox side look to ship him out for the first time in order to get regular first-team football. According to the Herald, Rangers will retain an option to recall Lowry from his loan should they wish.
The Scotland under-21 international has only played 14 times for the Rangers first-team, though he has impressed on a few occasions. Not least of which at Tynecastle Park on the final day of the 2021/22 league season, when he scored once and assisted another as a youthful away side defeated Robbie Neilson’s men 3-1.
Lowry will become the club’s fifth summer signing if it goes through, joining Frankie Kent, Michael McGovern, Calem Nieuwenhof and Kyosuke Tagawa. Costa Rican striker Kenneth Vargas is also expected to seal his move in the coming days.