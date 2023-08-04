The 20-year-old is set to join on loan as the Ibrox side look to ship him out for the first time in order to get regular first-team football. According to the Herald, Rangers will retain an option to recall Lowry from his loan should they wish.

The Scotland under-21 international has only played 14 times for the Rangers first-team, though he has impressed on a few occasions. Not least of which at Tynecastle Park on the final day of the 2021/22 league season, when he scored once and assisted another as a youthful away side defeated Robbie Neilson’s men 3-1.