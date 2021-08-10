Hearts 'open talks' with Juventus for defender, according to reports in Italy

Dario Del Fabro is reportedly wanted by Hearts. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Robbie Neilson is keen to add to his defence with Mihai Popescu surplus to requirements.

Centre-back Del Fabro is familiar with the Scottish game having spent the 2019/20 season on loan at Kilmarnock.

Italian sports journalist Nicolò Schira, who has a focus on the transfer market, has reported Hearts have approached Juventus and opened talks over the transfer of the 26-year-old.

Del Fabro, who was studying sports science during his time in Ayrshire, was a popular figure at Rugby Park, playing 24 times for the side and scoring his only goal against Hibs.

He emerged from the Cagliari academy and enjoyed loans at Leeds United, Ascoli and Pisa before a switch to Juventus.

Despite being with the Italian giants since 2017 he has yet to feature due to numerous loans and turning out for the club's Under-23 side which plays in Serie C.

