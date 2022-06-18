Hearts' opening day results from each of the past 10 seasons

Robbie Neilson and his men will be looking to make the ideal start to the new campaign as they seek to retain their dominance in third place and get closer to both Celtic and Rangers at the top of the table.

The Jam Tarts received the bonus of eight games in European competition as a result of last season’s exploits and with a similar carrott dangling at the end of this coming term they’ll be desperate for more of the same.

Hearts and County played four times last year, drawing three while Hearts on a narrow contest on Boxing Day. But how have they fared on opening day in recent years?

We looked back across the last decade...

2021: Hearts 2-1 Celtic John Souttar celebrates after scoring the late winner against the eventual champions to get Robbie Neilson's side off to a flyer. Gary Mackay-Steven netted the opener before Anthony Ralston scored for Celtic.

2020: Hearts 6-2 Dundee Michael Smith celebrates after opening the scoring as Hearts kick off their Championship season in style, thumping their strongest challengers for the title. Josh Ginnelly, Liam Boyce, Stephen Kingsley (twice) and Andy Halliday were also on target.

2019: Aberdeen 3-2 Hearts Ryan Hedges dispatches the ball high into the Hearts net to seize victory for the hosts. A spirited second-half comeback from Hearts, thanks to goals from Steven Naismith and Jamie Walker, was undone when Aaron Hickey was sent off and Sam Cosgrove equalised a short time later.

2018: Hamilton 1-4 Hearts Peter Haring, right, celebrates with Steven MacLean after netting the first of two goals on his league debut. Steven Naismith and MacLean himself are also on target in the rout at New Douglas Park.