Steven Naismith and his team will be looking to get some points on the board when they play host to last season’s runners-up Rangers in this term’s curtain raiser.

The Jam Tarts earned themselves a place in Europe last time out by finishing third and with a similar carrot dangling at the end of the coming season will be desperate for more of the same.

Rangers slipped up last season with a surprise opening day defeat to Kilmarnock last term, which sparked the beginning of the end for former boss Michael Beale. But how have Hearts typically fared on the opening day of the season?

Here we take a look back at Hearts’ opening day results from all of the last 10 seasons.

1 . 2023: St Johnstone 0-2 Hearts Lawrence Shankland and Yutaro Oda bagged the goals as Hearts kicked off the season with a comfortable victory at McDiarmid Park. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . 2022: Hearts 2-1 Ross County Alan Forrest and Billie McKay were on the scoresheet at Tynecastle as Robbie Neilson's men kicked off the campaign with a victory over Ross County. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . 2021: Hearts 2-1 Celtic John Souttar celebrates after scoring the late winner against the eventual champions to get Robbie Neilson's side off to a flyer. Gary Mackay-Steven netted the opener before Anthony Ralston scored for Celtic.Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group Photo Sales

4 . 2020: Hearts 6-2 Dundee Michael Smith celebrates after opening the scoring as Hearts kick off their Championship season in style, thumping their strongest challengers for the title. Josh Ginnelly, Liam Boyce, Stephen Kingsley (twice) and Andy Halliday were also on target.Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group Photo Sales