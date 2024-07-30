Hearts opening day results from last 10 seasons: how Jambos started previous seasons ahead of Rangers opener

Kurtis Leyland
By Kurtis Leyland
Published 29th Jul 2024, 17:00 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2024, 10:00 BST

Hearts will kick off the 2024/25 Scottish Premiership season with a home clash against Rangers

Steven Naismith and his team will be looking to get some points on the board when they play host to last season’s runners-up Rangers in this term’s curtain raiser.

The Jam Tarts earned themselves a place in Europe last time out by finishing third and with a similar carrot dangling at the end of the coming season will be desperate for more of the same.

Rangers slipped up last season with a surprise opening day defeat to Kilmarnock last term, which sparked the beginning of the end for former boss Michael Beale. But how have Hearts typically fared on the opening day of the season?

Here we take a look back at Hearts’ opening day results from all of the last 10 seasons.

Lawrence Shankland and Yutaro Oda bagged the goals as Hearts kicked off the season with a comfortable victory at McDiarmid Park.

1. 2023: St Johnstone 0-2 Hearts

Lawrence Shankland and Yutaro Oda bagged the goals as Hearts kicked off the season with a comfortable victory at McDiarmid Park.

Alan Forrest and Billie McKay were on the scoresheet at Tynecastle as Robbie Neilson's men kicked off the campaign with a victory over Ross County.

2. 2022: Hearts 2-1 Ross County

Alan Forrest and Billie McKay were on the scoresheet at Tynecastle as Robbie Neilson's men kicked off the campaign with a victory over Ross County.

John Souttar celebrates after scoring the late winner against the eventual champions to get Robbie Neilson's side off to a flyer. Gary Mackay-Steven netted the opener before Anthony Ralston scored for Celtic.

3. 2021: Hearts 2-1 Celtic

John Souttar celebrates after scoring the late winner against the eventual champions to get Robbie Neilson's side off to a flyer. Gary Mackay-Steven netted the opener before Anthony Ralston scored for Celtic.

Michael Smith celebrates after opening the scoring as Hearts kick off their Championship season in style, thumping their strongest challengers for the title. Josh Ginnelly, Liam Boyce, Stephen Kingsley (twice) and Andy Halliday were also on target.

4. 2020: Hearts 6-2 Dundee

Michael Smith celebrates after opening the scoring as Hearts kick off their Championship season in style, thumping their strongest challengers for the title. Josh Ginnelly, Liam Boyce, Stephen Kingsley (twice) and Andy Halliday were also on target.

