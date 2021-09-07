Hearts or Hibs - who has the more valuable squad? All 12 Scottish Premiership squads ranked by total market value

Is Kevin the MVP at Hibs? How much is the current Hearts squad worth?

The summer transfer window is closed for another year and the 12 Scottish Premiership clubs clubs have their squads in place to take them through to January (barring any late free agents coming in).

By Martyn Simpson
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 2:28 pm

Who has the most valuable combined team? Who is each club’s Most Valuable Player (MVP)? and which clubs are relying on the most non-domestic talents?

Here are the 12 Premiership clubs ranked by their squads value on September 1, 2021 from lowest to highest.

(All stats via Transfermarkt, on-loan players not counted as club’s MVP).

1. Ross County

Total squad value: £5 million, MVP: Ross Callachan,, Average age: 24.8, Foreign players: 14

2. Dundee

Total squad value: £6.5 million, MVP: Jason Cummings,, Average age: 27.1, Foreign players: 8

3. Livingston

Total squad value: £7.31 million, MVP: Nicky Devlin, Average age: 26.4, Foreign players: 13

4. St Mirren

Total squad value: £7.34 million, MVP: Jamie McGrath, Average age: 25.9, Foreign players: 13

