Hearts determined to achieve 'special season' with Scottish Cup glory

The Tynecastle side have already exceeded expectations this campaign with a 13-point lead in third place which could see them achieve group-stage European football next season even if they don’t finish the campaign as cup winners.

But they’re looking to keep the ambition in their own hands by reaching the semi-finals of Scotland’s premier knockout competition with a victory over St Mirren in Edinburgh this Saturday evening.

“We want to get into the last four and give ourselves an opportunity to do something really special this season,” said Gordon.

Hearts captain Craig Gordon ahead of Saturday's Scottish Cup quarter-final clash with St Mirren. Picture: SNS

“It’s already been a good season in terms of the league, we have still got a lot to finish off there. But certainly, to get to a semi final or final would really make it a pretty special season here. It’s one we really want to win.”

Gordon, 39, already has three Scottish Cup winners medals in his trophy cabinet, including one from his initial spell with Hearts when they defeated Gretna in the 2006 Hampden showpiece, but leading his boyhood heroes to glory as captain would be the best of the lot.

“I have been very lucky, I have won a lot of cup finals in my career. But to actually do it as a captain for your boyhood club, I don’t think it would get much better than that,” he said.

“There are not many Hearts captains who have lifted the Scottish Cup, and I would absolutely love to be one and get my hands on it.”

