Hearts out to get revenge against Rangers

Hearts are going into the Rangers tie with ‘fire in their bellies’ as they look to take revenge on their defeat earlier this campaign.
By Jack Dawson
Published 30th Sep 2023, 07:00 BST
The Glaswegians beat the Jam Tarts earlier this season 2-1 at the Oriam with many in the home camp believing that they should have at least picked up a point that day. Now, as both teams enter the SWPL Cup second round, Hearts have an opportunity to strike a heavy blow to Rangers season by knocking them out of the competition instantly with the coaching staff confident that they can get a result.

“We played really well that day and we were really unlucky to come away with nothing,” assistant manager Sean Burt told the Edinburgh Evening News. “However, that shows the progress and mentality of the squad. The game is certainly one that we are looking forward to and we want to go on to put a good performance. Ultimately, we know if we perform on the day, we are more than capable of winning those games.

Hearts have had a good record against Rangers recently and picked up two draws against the side last campaign. After a much another big summer transfer window, Eva Olid’s side has been improved massively, the front line in particular littered with options.

Carly Girasoli tackles Kirsty Howat in the last meeting. Credit: (© ScottishPower Women's Premier League | Malcolm Mackenzie)
Carly Girasoli tackles Kirsty Howat in the last meeting. Credit: (© ScottishPower Women’s Premier League | Malcolm Mackenzie)

Last time out, Hearts demolished Partick Thistle 6-1 as the full force of their attacking options was on full display. Now Burt is hopeful that this ruthlessness will continue into Sunday’s cup tie.

“We all knew as a coaching team that it was going to happen at some point,” Burt said about the 6-1 victory. “We had a reasonably good performance against Hibs. Against Celtic, we had a really good performance against them, scored two goals and were disappointed not to take anything.

“We were always quietly confident with the firepower we have got, everything would click eventually. Georgia Timms is back to her best, Sade [Adamolekun] was really influential against Partick, scored a really good goal and was highly effective in other areas of the game, with Kathleen [McGovern] chipping in as well. It was a really pleasing performance, good to see us clinical again and hopefully, we can keep that going.”

