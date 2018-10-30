Hearts owner Ann Budge nominated for Football CEO of the Year

Ann Budge's ongoing rebuild of Hearts has earned her a nomination for Football Chief Executive of the Year.

Budge is up for the fcbusiness award alongside English Premier League counterparts David Baldwin of Burnley and Fulham's Alistair Mackintosh. Erik Samuelson of AFC Wimbledon and Andy Holt from Accrington Stanley are also shortlisted.

The Edinburgh businesswoman is the SPFL CEO of the Year and now goes up against those south of the border after continuing to restructure and improve Hearts. A new main stand at Tynecastle Park opened last year and the team currently sit top of the Ladbrokes Premiership after transforming their squad over the summer.

The top CEO from each league in Britain has been nominated by a panel at fcbusiness for their leadership during the 2017/18 season. The individuals are shortlisted for the overall CEO of the Year prize, with the winner due to be announced on November 22 in London.

The fcbusiness editor and Football Business Awards judge, Aaron Gourley, said: "The CEO of the Year is one of the most prized in football. Through their hard work and dedication, each of the nominees has led their respective clubs to achieve outstanding performances both on and off the pitch.

"The Football Business Awards are a fantastic way of recognising the efforts of everyone involved in the business side of the beautiful game and I’m sure, as each of our CEOs would testify, they would not be in line for an award without them."

Budge was nominated for this award in 2016 but lost out to Mark Catlin of Portsmouth.