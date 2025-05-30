Hearts pair sign new contracts

Players commit their futures to the Edinburgh club with SPFL aims

Hearts have high hopes for teenagers Matty Gillies and Owen Muirhead after handing them new contracts. The two 18-year-olds will remain with the club’s B team and aim to push towards the senior squad next season under the guidance of coach Angus Beith.

Gillies is a centre-back who has signed a two-year deal, while central midfielder Muirhead penned a one-year extension. Both progressed through the Riccarton youth academy in recent years and are aiming to follow graduates like James Wilson, Adam Forrester, Macaulay Tait, Aidan Denholm and Finlay Pollock into the senior squad.

Beith spoke to the official Hearts website to outline his satisfaction that both players have committed their futures to the Edinburgh club. On Gillies, he said: “We’re delighted that Matty has extended his contract for a further two years. Since coming into the full-time environment, Matty has shown a great attitude and willingness to improve everyday. Our job is to keep challenging him, supporting him and helping him grow as a player and a person. The two-year extension is a reflection of how much potential we believe he has, and with our guidance, it’s up to him to realise that potential.”

Regarding Muirhead, Beith added: “We’re delighted that Owen has extended his contract by a further year a Hearts. Owen is another player who has had to deal with injury setbacks last season, but during his time on the pitch, he showed glimpses of real quality and hunger for the game. It was great to see him back on the pitch at the end of last season and I expect to see a monster come the start of pre-season. All the coaches are looking forward to continuing to help Owen develop as a player and person to release his potential.”

Statement from Tynecastle indicates how players have grown to earn new contracts

In a statement announcing the new deals for both players, Hearts detailed some of the progress they have made whilst developing in the club’s youth system. They have emerged from the Under-18s to cement themselves in the B team under Beith.

The statement read: “The club is delighted to announce that B Team midfielders Matty Gillies and Owen Muirhead have both signed new contracts. Both products of the Hearts Academy, Muirhead has penned a new one-year contract, meanwhile Gillies has agreed a two-year deal.

“Muirhead began the season with David McNeil’s U18s side but gradually integrated into Angus Beith’s B Team squad as the season progressed, making 10 appearances for the Wee Jambos in the Lowland League and finding the net on two occasions.

“Gillies has been a regular starter for Hearts B and, having occasionally filled in at centre back, you will usually find the Scotland youth internationalist in the heart of the midfield. A typical box-to-box midfielder, Gillies featured on 30 occasions for Beith’s side last season, also finding the net twice.

“Now the youngsters can look forward to another season of development in a maroon jersey.”

