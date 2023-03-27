News you can trust since 1873
Hearts pair start as Scotland under-21s are thumped by Wales

Hearts pair Lewis Neilson and Connor Smith started for Scotland’s under-21s as Scot Gemmill’s side were thumped 3-0 by Wales on Sunday afternoon.

By Craig Fowler
Published 27th Mar 2023, 15:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 15:02 BST

It was the final game for the young Scots before qualification for Euro 2025 gets underway this summer. They had to be without the likes of Josh Doig, Hayden Hackney and Kieron Bowie, who all left the camp after the 3-2 loss to Sweden earlier last week.

Wales went ahead in the 29th minute as Neilson couldn’t get back in time to stop Josh Farrell’s effort from crossing the line after Cieran Slicker had only partially blocked his effort.

Joe Low nodded in the second from a corner before the game was wrapped up shortly into the second period when Josh Thomas drifted away from Neilson to side-foot home at the back post.

Connor Smith and Lewis Neilson were both in action for the Scotland under-21s on Sunday. Picture: SNS
Smith was appearing in the game on the same day his loanee club Hamilton Accies were winning the SPFL Trust Trophy, defeating Raith Rovers 1-0.

