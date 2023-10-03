Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Jambos fought hard against the Glaswegians in the Sky Sports Cup but were ultimately knocked out by the holders 4-1. Within the tie, Hearts more than made a game of it and were by far the superior team for a good portion of the game. Fatigue certainly became a factor as the game progressed with Rangers eventually pulling away with a comfortable victory. However, with close contests now being dictated in every game against the top three this season, Burt is confident three points against the Glaswegian teams will come at some point this campaign.

“The scoreline was harsh but our performance definitely shows progress,” he told the Edinburgh Evening News. “If you look at last season or the season before, we would be happy just camping in and hoping for the best whereas now we want to put a stamp on the game and put our imprint on it. We did that today, the last 25 minutes in the first half and the first 10 minutes of the second period. We were the team in the ascendancy and probably should have had that equaliser, if not more. It's fine margins and when you don’t take those opportunities and don’t score when you are in the ascendancy, these teams punish you.”

Despite the performance, going out of the cup in the second round is far from an ideal result for Hearts. A trophy would certainly all but confirm the club’s presence as one of the top sides in the division after their dramatic rise. For now, Hearts must move on as they look to return to winning ways against Montrose in the SWPL on Sunday.

Carly Girasoli tackles Kirsty Howat. Credit: (© ScottishPower Women’s Premier League | Malcolm Mackenzie)