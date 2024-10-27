Hearts may have only left Easter Road with a draw but it was a Edinburgh Derby to remember as 17-year old James Wilson was the man to find the equaliser.

The Jambos’ academy graduate took the plaudits at full time from the visiting supporters and his teammates as he came off the bench to score what the Hearts’ faithful will hope is his first of many goals against their rivals. It was also new manager Neil Critchley’s first taste of the derby and he remains unbeaten in his role having now played three matches.