Nine brilliant Hearts photos from Edinburgh Derby draw as fans and players celebrate memorable Wilson goal

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson

Sports Reporter

Published 27th Oct 2024, 20:00 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2024, 20:00 BST

Hearts fans will be hoping the 17-year old’s goal against Hibs is the first of many.

Hearts may have only left Easter Road with a draw but it was a Edinburgh Derby to remember as 17-year old James Wilson was the man to find the equaliser.

The Jambos’ academy graduate took the plaudits at full time from the visiting supporters and his teammates as he came off the bench to score what the Hearts’ faithful will hope is his first of many goals against their rivals. It was also new manager Neil Critchley’s first taste of the derby and he remains unbeaten in his role having now played three matches.

Here are nine brilliant photos of the Hearts fans and players celebrating Wilson’s derby goal:

Hearts' James Wilson celebrates scoring to make it 1-1

1. GOAL!

Hearts' James Wilson celebrates scoring to make it 1-1 | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Hearts fans during a William Hill Premiership match between Hibernian and Heart of Midlothian at Easter Road

2. Fans

Hearts fans during a William Hill Premiership match between Hibernian and Heart of Midlothian at Easter Road | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Hearts fans during a William Hill Premiership match between Hibernian and Heart of Midlothian at Easter Road

3. Fans

Hearts fans during a William Hill Premiership match between Hibernian and Heart of Midlothian at Easter Road | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Hearts CEO Andrew McKinlay (L) and Gary Locke

4. McKinlay & Locke

Hearts CEO Andrew McKinlay (L) and Gary Locke | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:HibsScottish PremiershipEdinburgh
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice