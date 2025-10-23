Brazilian record transfer is pushing to play ahead of Sunday’s SPFL Premiership meeting

Derek McInnes chooses his words carefully. Hearts play Celtic on Sunday and he is too wily to say anything which might ignite an already-volatile fixture. The William Hill Premiership table indicates that one of the most potent games staged at Tynecastle Park in recent years is imminent. Victory will put unbeaten Hearts eight points clear of the champions, who sit in second place, and McInnes is relishing the challenge.

“If somebody had said to you it was almost November and you're sitting with the points you've got and the games played, surprised is maybe not the right word, but I’m certainly delighted with it,” says the head coach. “Every game is tough, some games look a bit more straightforward than others, and we won 3-0 at Kilmarnock [last week], which is never easy at Rugby Park. Obviously, the home record has been well-documented there, and teams like to just get in and out there with a victory, one way or the other. We were very assured with our work, and I thought we were very good.

“So each game that comes along there seems to be a test - whether it's at Ibrox, the [Edinburgh] derby or Rugby Park, but the biggest test is this one. Hopefully we've got the game within ourselves to win it. Whether we win it, whether we draw, whether we lose, it's not going to stop us. We still feel there's a good thing going on at the minute, and it's important that we keep trying to ride the wave, just keep tapping into the positivity.

“Whoever we're playing, whether in brilliant form, poorer form, I genuinely think we've got to concentrate on ourselves. Celtic over the years has always provided the toughest challenge for everybody. I've come up against Brendan's teams often enough, and he's a top operator. His team, when they play at their best, with that real speed and connection and goal threats, they're difficult to play against at times. They're the team that tests your organisation the most, the team that tests your discipline the most.

“I say every game is a challenge, but every game for us is an opportunity, and we should go into the game exactly the way we are. We should feel there's a result in there for us if we perform. I don't want us to be cowed by the fact that Celtic are coming, I think we've got to relish it. We feel ready, the supporters feel ready, Tynecastle will be ready, and we just want to make sure that we deliver a big performance. If it's a big enough performance, hopefully we can get the positive result.”

Three points would unquestionably increase the volume of title talk around Gorgie. McInnes, again, isn’t even contemplating the prospect with only eight league matches played. “Each win is important, but some wins would feel bigger than others,” he says. “I think the confidence and belief would be brilliant for us, but then the next game comes quickly after that [at St Mirren on Wednesday], and you've got to do it all over again. I think if we can get a positive result at the weekend, it will do us no harm whatsoever.”

Eleven new signings over the summer significantly strengthened a Hearts squad which finished seventh in last season’s Premiership. It is intriguing that two established names have risen to the challenge brought by newcomers to command automatic starting places in McInnes’ side. Cammy Devlin and Beni Baningime are the central-midfield axis upon which others depend.

“Any team that play with a front two, whether it's a 4-4-2 or a 5-3-2, there's always a trade-off,” explains McInnes. “If you want that extra body in midfield, you're one light at the back. If you want to go with a back four, then you're one light in midfield. I think the work rate from [Lawrence] Shankland and [Claudio] Braga, [Alexandros] Kyziridis and [Harry] Milne playing at the top end, it helps the midfield too - but Beni and Cammy have been terrific.”

McInnes still relies heavily on a British core throughout his team. Foreign flair is vital allied to some more local knowledge of Scottish football. “I think that Scottish-British element is important, but I think when you bring players from outwith, we can all learn from each other. There are players who really focus, laser-focus on their job, being really professional, maximising their talent, and I feel as though we get that. The likes of Braga coming in, he can’t do enough. In early, leaves late, does everything to the maximum.

“You've also got your players who drive the culture, the Scottish players and British players. Cammy is one of them as well. So him, Frankie Kent, Jamie McCart, Stuart Finlay, Craig Halkett, Lawrence, Stephen Kingsley, all these guys. They are just proper men, proper people, and I think it's important that they try and embrace every new signing. But also, as I say, put the demand on them, and Cammy Devlin and others are brilliant for that Monday to Friday - barking out the demand, barking out instructions, and just being a good team-mate. It's important you have that.”

Hearts will soon try to find a way to integrate their record signing, Brazilian midfielder Eduardo Ageu, into the side. The 23-year-old is back training after a hamstring injury and has an outside chance of being involved against Celtic. He won’t solely be used as a central midfielder, for coaching staff have a plan to utilise his creative versatility.

“He has dipped his toes in a wee bit with us,” says McInnes. “He's obviously done a lot of work with the rehab team in the last couple of weeks, really kind of upping his work fitness-wise and getting the strength. In terms of his football work with us, he's just been dipping his toe in a wee bit at the start of the week. He wasn't ready to play the bounce game [against Morton on Tuesday], but we just keep trying to integrate him with the training. He'll train fully again Friday and Saturday, before Sunday's game, so it’s all good so far.

“I think there's a realisation he's been out a long time, there's a lot expected of him, we just need to try and give him the best chance. There's that understanding for us that he's coming from a long way back, but so good to have him back in amongst it. He can play tucked in off a side, he can play centre midfield, he can play behind a striker, he can play No.6, No.8 and No.10 really. He can do a bit of everything in his game I think that having somebody like that as an option is brilliant for us.”

There is palpable enthusiasm when McInnes speaks about managing Hearts. He has only been with the club since leaving Kilmarnock in May. An unbeaten league run and a five-point advantage would enhance the mood of any head coach, and despite all his experience he clearly feels reinvigorated in Edinburgh.

“I feel quite calm about it, I'm just enjoying my team at the minute. I'm actually really enjoying my job. I'm enjoying being here,” he says. “I'm enjoying seeing what the players are giving, it's so rewarding seeing it every day. It's a pleasure to come to work every day. Sometimes football management is hard and it's not always like this. So while it is like this, you try and take it. We just want this to continue.

“I understand there are going to be defeats and it’s how we react to those defeats. I'm really pleased with how we got over the disappointment of losing on penalties in the [League] Cup, and just got back on it. I think that says a lot about the team because it's not the defeats, it's how you deal with defeats. We just need to try and keep those defeats to a minimum. There will be losses along the way, there will be bad results, and games that we should have won. I'm confident that we've got enough about us that it wouldn't be a sustained period, aany downturn. If we lose a game, we lose a game.

“I think it's important that we're not getting too high on the professional side, that we're enjoying it, and it's fine for everybody else to get excited. That's the nature of it and I get that. Equally, we're not going to get too down. Like the St Mirren game, I actually thought there was enough evidence there seeing the players every day that we're going to have a good season.”