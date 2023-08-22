News you can trust since 1873
Hearts plan to stamp their identity in Rangers game

Assistant manager Sean Burt has insisted that Hearts will not sit back against Rangers and will try to implement their own style of play.
By Jack Dawson
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 11:54 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 11:54 BST

The Jam Tarts will take on the Glaswegians on Wednesday night at the Oriam which will no doubt be a challenging affair for the hosts. Last season, Hearts managed to take their first-ever point off Rangers in January in a 0-0. The Edinburgh club then managed to replicate this success a few months later as they picked up another point at the Broadwood Stadium thanks to Ciara Grant’s late equaliser. Within those fixtures, Hearts were forced to defend heavily throughout however, Burt is aiming to prevent this in the upcoming clash.

“When we eyed up the fixtures, we wanted to make sure that we got six points out of six to get the confidence as high as possible for Rangers,” he told the Edinburgh Evening News. “Now we go into that game with two wins out of two. We are going to go in with our game plan and try to have a stamp on the game. We are not going in to camp in our box, we want to implement our style of play and hopefully come away with a positive result.”

Both sides have had a great start to their league campaign so far as they have maintained their 100% records. One of these records will have to come to an end tomorrow as Hearts seek revenge for their 6-0 loss against the Glaswegians the last time they met. Kick-off for the tie is at 18:30.

