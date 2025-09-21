Market value of every Hearts player: £14.5m worth of 30 Gorgie stars included after hectic summer transfer window

By Alistair Gordon

Sports reporter

Published 21st Sep 2025, 19:00 BST

A fresh look at every Hearts player’s market value

After a busy summer window which saw them break their all-time transfer fee record, Derek McInnes has made several new additions.

From fan favourite, Claudio Braga to record signing Ageu, the Hearts manager splashed the cash in the summer with help from the financial backing of Tony Bloom and Jamestown Analytics. With the mix of new talent as well as existing stars, Hearts have had a dream start to the season and remain unbeaten in the Scottish Premiership.

Transfermarkt have worked out every player’s current market value. Here’s a look at what they valued the Hearts team at:

Transfermarkt's 'current market value' - £430k

1. Alexander Schwolow

Transfermarkt's 'current market value' - £430k | SNS Group

Transfermarkt's 'current market value' - £261k

2. Zander Clark

Transfermarkt's 'current market value' - £261k | SNS Group

Transfermarkt's 'current market value' - £43k

3. Craig Gordon

Transfermarkt's 'current market value' - £43k | SNS Group

Transfermarkt's 'current market value' - £43k

4. Ryan Fulton

Transfermarkt's 'current market value' - £43k | SNS Group

