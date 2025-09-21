After a busy summer window which saw them break their all-time transfer fee record, Derek McInnes has made several new additions.
From fan favourite, Claudio Braga to record signing Ageu, the Hearts manager splashed the cash in the summer with help from the financial backing of Tony Bloom and Jamestown Analytics. With the mix of new talent as well as existing stars, Hearts have had a dream start to the season and remain unbeaten in the Scottish Premiership.
Transfermarkt have worked out every player’s current market value. Here’s a look at what they valued the Hearts team at: