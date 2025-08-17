Jambos midfielder aiming to catch Derek McInnes’ eye after returning to Livingston on loan

Throughout his time as a Hearts player, Macaulay Tait has never been granted the opportunity to make a name for himself against fierce Edinburgh rivals Hibs in a competitive fixture.

This afternoon, the 19-year-old midfielder will finally get his chance to tick that off his bucket list - but in sporting the yellow and black colours of Livingston.

Tait agreed to return to the Lions on a season-long loan deal in June after helping David Martindale’s side secure promotion back to the Premiership via the play-offs last term.

That decision appears to have already paid off after starting all six games so far this season and picking up from where he left off during the final six months of the previous campaign.

He’s bored of hearing numerous stories from his Tynecastle teammates about what it means to get one over their bitter rivals, insisting the time is now to sample that feeling for himself.

“I’ve never played against Hibs,” Tait revealed as he looked ahead of their Premier Sports Cup tie against David Gray’s side. “I have in the academy, but not in a competitive game, so I’m really looking forward to playing in that.

“It’ll probably mean a wee bit more if we can win, but I think you just want to win every game. That’s the way the boys are in the changing room — it’s the feeling we want every week.

“To do it against one of the bigger teams in the league would be exciting. I've got a few Hearts fans that will be here, no doubt. Hopefully it'll be a tough game for Hibs and for me to come out on the right side of it.”

Tait’s decision to return to Livingston was a no-brainer, admitting: “It would have been quite easy just to sit in my comfort zone, sit on the stand or on the bench (at Hearts) and maybe play every now and again but I didn't like it.

“I didn’t enjoy not playing. I wanted to test myself and I wanted to play at a high level, so it just made so much more sense to come back to Livi. You’ve got to play games as much as you can. That’s the only way you're going to get better.

“I just wanted to continue like the last six months of the previous season and go somewhere where I’ll enjoy playing. It’s a really good environment here to develop in. It’s a great changing room.

“They’ve (coaching staff) been brilliant with me. They’ve put a lot of effort into me, which, as a loan player, that's all you can ask for. Obviously, playing as much as I have has been great.”

Asked whether a conversation took place with Derek McInnes over the summer that convinced him it was the right call to return to West Lothian, Tait responded: “I’d say it was more the gaffer here, to be honest. He was pushing it a lot.

“We spoke and both agreed that there was a chance to go back to somewhere where I was comfortable and try to play as many games in the top flight, and then see where it takes us after that.

“I didn’t want to waste the six months I had last year at Livi. I had a frustrating first six months prior to that. I think that was his big message — to kick on from last season and continue into this.

“There was no point staying at Hearts and getting 20-30 minutes at the end of games. I’d done that for a bit. It was now — can I do it for 90 minutes? That's where we're at, can I do it every single week from the start?

“Coming here, I didn't have to try and impress anyone again. I just had to do what I was doing and keep putting a smile on my face. That’s what has brought the best out of me.”

Tait still has ambitions of becoming a regular starter in Gorgie and knows that racking up the appearances whilst performing to a high standard for Livi is a necessity in order to catch McInnes’ eye.

“I think they will (be tracking me), but I’m not sure,” he added. “I’ve not really spoken to them about that. I’ve just been focusing on me just now, to be honest. If I can play as much as I can, then hopefully they see what they like. That makes them make a decision. That’s all I can do.”

