Since signing from Rangers last summer, the 29-year-old has quickly become one of the best players at the Jam Tarts, bossing the midfield throughout their most recent campaign. A passing master, Grant continued to be at the heart of every attack as she pulled the strings from the centre of midfield. The 29-year-old also became a big game player at the club, having either a goal or an assist in every Edinburgh derby. Now, after signing a new contract extension at the club, manager Eva Olid is pleased to have a player of Grant’s quality stay at Hearts for the upcoming season.

“Ciara is a leader on and off the pitch,” Olid told Hearts. “She is demanding, a hard worker and a quality player. She has helped us a lot in achieving our objectives for the previous season and she will be a key player for the objectives of the next."

Grant’s new deal follows on from Emma Brownlie and Georgia Timms who have both signed new contracts over the last two days. Now the 29-year-old will be looking towards the upcoming 2023 World Cup hosted by Australia and New Zealand. The Republic of Ireland international helped her side overcome Scotland in the play-offs to reach their first-ever World Cup late last year. The tournament starts on July 20 lasting a month meaning Grant may miss the start of Hearts 2023/24 campaign.