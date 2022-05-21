The Hearts starting team line up ahead of the Scottish Cup final

Hearts player ratings after cup final defeat by Rangers as key men disappoint

Marks out of ten for every player in maroon who featured as a starter or off the bench during Hearts’ 2-0 Scottish Cup final extra time defeat by Rangers at Hampden.

By Peter Wales
Saturday, 21st May 2022, 7:29 pm

Each player begins with six, with the final mark adjusted according to our ratings scale - 10: One of the best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at the office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of the worst performances you've seen.

1. Craig Gordon - 8

Made some huge saves throughout the 90, saving his best for injury-time when he denied Aribo with an outstretched boot. No chance with either goal.

Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

2. Craig Halkett - 7

Came back from ankle injury suffered in semi-final to put in a strong showing at centre-back along with fellow injury returnee Souttar

Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

3. John Souttar - 8

Easily Hearts' best outfield player. Marshalled the defence well, got his team-mates out of bother, and used the ball well. Immense.

Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

4. Stephen Kingsley - 6

Little in the way of free-kick action for him to get his teeth into and his set-pieces might have been better but defensively he was sound

Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

