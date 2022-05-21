Hearts player ratings after cup final defeat by Rangers as key men disappoint

Each player begins with six, with the final mark adjusted according to our ratings scale - 10: One of the best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at the office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of the worst performances you've seen.
1. Craig Gordon - 8
Made some huge saves throughout the 90, saving his best for injury-time when he denied Aribo with an outstretched boot. No chance with either goal.
Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group
2. Craig Halkett - 7
Came back from ankle injury suffered in semi-final to put in a strong showing at centre-back along with fellow injury returnee Souttar
Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group
3. John Souttar - 8
Easily Hearts' best outfield player. Marshalled the defence well, got his team-mates out of bother, and used the ball well. Immense.
Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group
4. Stephen Kingsley - 6
Little in the way of free-kick action for him to get his teeth into and his set-pieces might have been better but defensively he was sound
Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group