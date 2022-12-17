News you can trust since 1873
Hearts player ratings against Kilmarnock: Four Tynecastle stars get 8/10 in deserved win

Ratings out of ten for every Hearts player in Saturday’s match with Kilmarnock at Tynecastle.

By Craig Fowler
33 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 17th Dec 2022, 5:21pm

GK – Craig Gordon – 7

Made a crucial save from Joe Wright right at the start of the second half to stop Killie from cutting into the advantage earlier.

DRC – Craig Halkett – 8

Josh Ginnelly fires in the opening goal for Hearts in their cinch Premiership clash with Kilmarnock at Tynecastle Park. Picture: SNS
Good to see him back in the starting XI. Strong in the air and composed on the deck. His poise in passing will be key to making it work on the right of the three.

DC – Stephen Kingsley – 8

His ranging balls from the centre of the backline added a further dimension to the attack, including playing a big part in the opener.

DLC – Alex Cochrane – 7

Dependable, as always, on the left of the defence.

MR – Michael Smith – 7

Charged forward at will and went close with a low drive in the second half.

MC – Cammy Devlin – 7

A constant pest. Performed a good Scott Brown impression by committing loads of fouls and not getting booked.

MC – Robert Snodgrass – 8

His calmness, awareness and passing ability are three factors why he continues to be a key figure in the centre of the park.

ML – Andy Halliday – 7

Unlucky not to score as he forced Sam Walker into an excellent save at the start of the second half.

FR – Lawrence Shankland – 7

Asked to play in a deeper role. Didn’t always work for him and he gave away a couple of fouls, but you can’t argue with two goals.

FC – Josh Ginnelly – 8

Sure, his crossing could have been a bit better when he drifted into wide areas, but otherwise it was a really impressive showing. His pace caused Killie all sorts of problems, while his pressing stood out as well. Showed top composure for his goal too.

FL – Barrie McKay – 7

Better from the winger if still a little short of his best. Unlucky with a couple of passes which could easily have been assists.

Sub – Jorge Grant – 7

Showed good movement to continually get into space.

Sub – Orestis Kiomourtzoglou – 7

Added a bit of energy in the centre.

Subs – Toby Sibbick, Connor Smith and Alan Forrest

On in injury-time

Player ratings scale

10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

