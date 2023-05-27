Hearts player ratings as 5 score 8/10 v Hibs
GK – ZANDER CLARK 8/10
Will be annoyed about being beaten by Nisbet at the side he was protecting. Brilliant point-blank saves to deny Newell, Hanlon (twice) and Fish.
RB – NATHANIEL ATKINSON 8
Elie Youan is a tricky opponent and high on confidence after a double against Celtic, but the Australian kept him quiet and minimised he threat.
RCD – JAMES HILL 8
Under a lot of pressure as the game went on and Hibs pressed forward, but stood up to the task very well in his last game for Hearts.
LCD – KYE ROWLES 6
Moved to left-back when Cochrane was sent off and beaten too easily in that position initially by Cadden. But played his part defensively.
LB – ALEX COCHRANE 4
Couldn’t really complain about his third red card of the season after a clumsy challenge on Chris Cadden and subsequent VAR check.
AMR – YUTARO ODA 8
First goal for Hearts was a fine left-foot strike after a good touch. Worked hard and provided an outlet to relieve pressure when Hearts had 10 men.
CM – CAMMY DEVLIN 7
Just the man Hearts needed in the circumstances, with hard work, tenacity and determination required. The Australian delivered just that.
CM – PETER HARING 6
After being out for so long with concussion, a clash of heads with Jake Doyle-Hayes was the last thing he needed. Taken off after 18 minutes.
AML – BARRIE McKAY 5
Quiet start and was then sacrificed for a defender when Cochrane was sent off. Hearts will be hoping for an improvement next season.
FW – LAWRENCE SHANKLAND 8
Up front on his own for most of the game, the skipper held the ball up superbly, drawing fouls and putting in a huge shift for his team. Terrific.
ST – JOSH GINNELLY 7
Made some important defensive work when moved out to a left midfield role after the red card. Excellent season. Hearts will be hoping he stays.
SUB – KIO 6
For Haring 18mins. The German came on earlier than he would have expected and produced the combative performance that was needed.
SUB – TOBY SIBBICK 7
For Mckay 31mins. Dropped after a mistake at Ibrox, he bounced back with a solid display. Crucial block to deny Youan in the closing stages.
SUB – ALAN FORREST 6
For Oda 77mins. helped hearts see the game out.
SUB – ANDY HALLIDAY
For Ginnelly 95mins. Late inroduction in injury time.