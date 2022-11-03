Hearts player ratings: Five players score 7/10 as youngsters shine v Basaksehir
Ratings out of 10 for every Hearts player who featured against Istanbul Basaksehir in the final match of their Europa Conference league Group A campaign.
GK – CRAIG GORDON 5/10
Got it all wrong for the second goal, charging out of his box and failing to make contact with a lunge. But made two fine stops to deny Traore.
RCD – MICHAEL SMITH 5
Tried to play offside when it wasn’t really on for the second goal. Taken off at half time, presumably over fears of another injury.
CD – TOBY SIBBICK 6
Booked for a shirt-tug after being caught in possession, but came though a thorough examination and got better as the game went on.
LCD – LEWIS NEILSON 6
Dropped his man for the first goal, underlining the improvement he needs to make. More comfortable when switched to the right at half time.
RWB – NATHANIEL ATKINSON 7
Welcome return after missing four games through injury for a player preparing for the World Cup. Covered lots of ground and found the net.
RCM – CAMMY DEVLIN 6
Refreshed after missing the last couple of games, the Australian was combative and put himself about in the holding midfield role.
CM – CONNOR SMITH 6
As ever, showed no shortage of energy and effort. Picked up a booking for lunging into a tackle and miscued a volley chance at the back post.
LCM – JORGE GRANT 7
Probably Hearts’ best player in the first half, breaking up play, seeing lots of the ball and using it well. Hearts need to more of this from him.
LWB – ALEX COCHRANE 6
Only outfield player to start every match in the group got on with the job. Moved to left centre-back at half time. Poor touch led to the third goal.
ST – ALAN FORREST 5
Playing through the middle, the winger found it tough playing with his back to goal and couldn’t really make things happen.
ST – EUAN HENDERSON 7
Making his first start since April 2021 in a fixture like this will be one he can treasure and learn from. Played with confidence and posed a threat.
SUB – ANDY HALLIDAY 6
For Michael Smith at half time. Slotted in at left wing-back. Could have had a third goal in three games. Booked after sticking up for Cochrane.
SUB – JOSH GINNELLY 6
For Forrest 63mins. Neat touches but couldn’t really get in position to really test the Basaksehir defence with his pace.
SUB – LAWRENCE SHANKLAND 7
For Henderson 64mins. Made a difference when he came on, making the ball stick and laying off for runners. Had big hand in the goal.
SUB – BARRIE MCKAY 6
For Connor Smith 64mins. Linked up well with Shankland a couple of times. Needs to rediscover his best form.
SUB – FINLAY POLLOCK 7
For Grant 82mins. Superb incisive break down the left wing set up the goal on rare opportunity for youngster on the big stage.