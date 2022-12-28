Hearts player ratings: Five players score 8/10 in victory over St Johnstone
Ratings out of 10 for every Hearts players who featured in the 3-2 victory St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park.
GK – ZANDER CLARK 6/10
All eyes were on him on his first competitive start against his former club. Fine one-handed stop to deny Stevie May at end of the first half.
RCD – TOBY SIBBICK 6
Unconvincing and unsure of himself in possession at times. But generally defended well enough, especially when Forrest was in front of him.
CD – KYE ROWLES 7
Australian gets the job done with a minimum of fuss. Solid in the middle of the back three. Didn’t really put a foot wrong all night.
LCD – ALEX COCHRANE 8
Never lets Hearts down wherever he is asked to play. The Englishman will surely be catching the eye of scouts from down south.
RWB – ALAN FORREST 7
Took his goal brilliantly, darting inside to collect Halliday’s through-ball and finish with composure. Defended well in one-on-one situations too.
ACM – JORGE GRANT 6
Playing in the No10 role in between the midfield and attack, he hit the post inside the first ten minutes. Faded quickly after a bright start.
CM – CAMMY DEVLIN 7
Unlucky to give away a VAR handball penalty, which Graham Carey blasted over the bar. Provided the industry required next to Snodgrass.
CM – ROBERT SNODGRASS 8
Controlled match from the middle of the pitch with a Rolls-Royce performance. Conceded penalty after getting caught wrong side of Stevie May.
LWB – ANDY HALLIDAY 7
Set up Forrest’s goal with a beautifully-weighted pass. Could have scored before that, blasting over after doing the hard part to set himself up.
ST – JOSH GINNELLY 8
Energetic, livewire, confident performance through the middle, playing on the last man and stretching the defence. Cut onto his right foot too often.
ST – LAWRENCE SHANKLAND 8
Wearing the armband, scored his 16th of the season from the spot. He just doesn’t miss. Caught in possession for Murphy’s goal late on though.
SUB – BARRIE McKAY 8
For Grant 63mins. Skipped past McGowan and buried one into the bottom corner a minute after coming on. Looked very sharp.
SUB – MICHAEL SMITH 6
For Forrest 63mins. Brought on to provide more defensive solidity to the right flank.
SUB – ORESTIS KIOMOURZOGLOU 6
For Ginnelly 76mins. Late introduction to see the game out.