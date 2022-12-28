Hearts player ratings: Five players score 8/10 in victory over St Johnstone

GK – ZANDER CLARK 6/10

All eyes were on him on his first competitive start against his former club. Fine one-handed stop to deny Stevie May at end of the first half.

RCD – TOBY SIBBICK 6

Lawrence Shankland scores from the spot to put Hearts one up. Picture: Paul Devlin / SNS

Unconvincing and unsure of himself in possession at times. But generally defended well enough, especially when Forrest was in front of him.

CD – KYE ROWLES 7

Australian gets the job done with a minimum of fuss. Solid in the middle of the back three. Didn’t really put a foot wrong all night.

LCD – ALEX COCHRANE 8

Never lets Hearts down wherever he is asked to play. The Englishman will surely be catching the eye of scouts from down south.

RWB – ALAN FORREST 7

Took his goal brilliantly, darting inside to collect Halliday’s through-ball and finish with composure. Defended well in one-on-one situations too.

ACM – JORGE GRANT 6

Playing in the No10 role in between the midfield and attack, he hit the post inside the first ten minutes. Faded quickly after a bright start.

CM – CAMMY DEVLIN 7

Unlucky to give away a VAR handball penalty, which Graham Carey blasted over the bar. Provided the industry required next to Snodgrass.

CM – ROBERT SNODGRASS 8

Controlled match from the middle of the pitch with a Rolls-Royce performance. Conceded penalty after getting caught wrong side of Stevie May.

LWB – ANDY HALLIDAY 7

Set up Forrest’s goal with a beautifully-weighted pass. Could have scored before that, blasting over after doing the hard part to set himself up.

ST – JOSH GINNELLY 8

Energetic, livewire, confident performance through the middle, playing on the last man and stretching the defence. Cut onto his right foot too often.

ST – LAWRENCE SHANKLAND 8

Wearing the armband, scored his 16th of the season from the spot. He just doesn’t miss. Caught in possession for Murphy’s goal late on though.

SUB – BARRIE McKAY 8

For Grant 63mins. Skipped past McGowan and buried one into the bottom corner a minute after coming on. Looked very sharp.

SUB – MICHAEL SMITH 6

For Forrest 63mins. Brought on to provide more defensive solidity to the right flank.

SUB – ORESTIS KIOMOURZOGLOU 6

For Ginnelly 76mins. Late introduction to see the game out.

Player ratings scale

