Hearts player ratings for the 2021/22 campaign as one player rewarded for 'perfect season'

After stumbling a little in the back half of their Scottish Championship-winning campaign the season prior, few were exactly sure what to expect from Robbie Neilson’s side coming into this term.

In the end it could scarcely have gone much better. They romped to third place at the perfect time with the reward of eight guaranteed games in European football next season, while they once again defeated Hibs at Hampden in another unbeaten campaign against their biggest rivals.

Several players wowed the Tynecastle support throughout and, as a result, maybe have scored highly in our ratings.

The scale: 10: One of best seasons you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst seasons you've seen.

1. GK - Craig Gordon - 10 Yes, that's right. The club captain had the perfect campaign, which saw him rewarded with his third writer's player of the year award. He barely made any mistakes and produced a number of key, outstanding saves throughout. Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group

2. GK - Ross Stewart - 5 Only played two games but Hearts lost both. Made an error for the first goal in the defeat to Motherwell. Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group

3. DF - Michael Smith - 6.5 Gets knocked down for barely playing in the second half of the campaign as he struggled with back problems. Silenced doubters who wondered about his credentials as a forward-thinking wing-back with some impressive play in the opening half of the season. Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group

4. DF - Nathaniel Atkinson - 7 Considering the circumstances - arrived in January from across the other side of the world and was immediately thrown into the deep end - he performed very well. Looks to be the No.1 choice on the right side of defence for the next couple of years at least. Photo: Ewan Bootman - SNS Group