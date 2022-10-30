GK – CRAIG GORDON 7/10

Made the sort of routine saves he would expect to make. A safe pair of hands in slippery conditions.

RD – MICHAEL SMITH 8

Veteran full-back was solid defensively and very good going forward. Picked up a silly late card for throwing the ball away.

RCD – TOBY SIBBICK 7

Picked up where he left off against RFS with another strong performance, but troubles by Jordan White at times.

LCD – ALEX COCHRANE 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Halliday celebrates making it 2-1 after his magnificent header from a Robert Snodgrass corner. Picture: Mark Scates / SNS

A warrior at centre-back and latterly at left-back. Defended his box strongly and played a huge part in the win.

LD – ANDY HALLIDAY 7

Headed goal from Robert Snodgrass corner to put Hearts in front was superb. Picked up a knock early in the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

RCM – CONNOR SMITH 7

Had a hand in Shankland’s goal and acquitted himself well on his first start in three years and only his third ever.

CM – ORESTIS KIOMOURTZOGLOU 8

One of the best performances from the defensive midfielder since he signed. Robbie Neilson will be hoping there is more of this to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

LCM – ROBERT SNODGRASS 7

Used all his experience to keep the ball and keep Hearts in control of the match – after the opening 20 minutes.

RF – JOSH GINNELLY 6

Has been in really good form recently, but County managed to keep the Englishman relatively quiet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

ST – LAWRENCE SHANKLAND 8

Must be in contention for a Scotland recall. Smashed home 11th goal of the season with his left foot and could have had another. Always a threat.

LF – BARRIE MCKAY 6

Has been playing with an injury, which perhaps explains his dip in form. Has now played 20 games this season and needs a rest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

SUB – LEWIS NEILSON 6

For Halliday 61mins. Made a vital tackle four minutes from time on the edge of his own box.

SUB – JORGE GRANT 5

For C Smith 61mins. Has been suffering from illness, but showed his commitment to the cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

SUB – ALAN FORREST 7

For Ginnelly 61mins. Worked hard, looked lively in possession and tried to make things happen.

SUB – EUAN HENDERSON 5

For McKay 75mins. Couldn’t quite get into the game with Hearts protecting their lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Player ratings scale