Hearts player ratings: Four players score 8/10 in victory over Ross County
Ratings out of 10 for every Hearts players who featured in the 2-1 victory away to Ross Couny in the cinch Premiership.
GK – CRAIG GORDON 7/10
Made the sort of routine saves he would expect to make. A safe pair of hands in slippery conditions.
RD – MICHAEL SMITH 8
Most Popular
Veteran full-back was solid defensively and very good going forward. Picked up a silly late card for throwing the ball away.
RCD – TOBY SIBBICK 7
Picked up where he left off against RFS with another strong performance, but troubles by Jordan White at times.
LCD – ALEX COCHRANE 8
A warrior at centre-back and latterly at left-back. Defended his box strongly and played a huge part in the win.
LD – ANDY HALLIDAY 7
Headed goal from Robert Snodgrass corner to put Hearts in front was superb. Picked up a knock early in the second half.
RCM – CONNOR SMITH 7
Had a hand in Shankland’s goal and acquitted himself well on his first start in three years and only his third ever.
CM – ORESTIS KIOMOURTZOGLOU 8
One of the best performances from the defensive midfielder since he signed. Robbie Neilson will be hoping there is more of this to come.
LCM – ROBERT SNODGRASS 7
Used all his experience to keep the ball and keep Hearts in control of the match – after the opening 20 minutes.
RF – JOSH GINNELLY 6
Has been in really good form recently, but County managed to keep the Englishman relatively quiet.
ST – LAWRENCE SHANKLAND 8
Must be in contention for a Scotland recall. Smashed home 11th goal of the season with his left foot and could have had another. Always a threat.
LF – BARRIE MCKAY 6
Has been playing with an injury, which perhaps explains his dip in form. Has now played 20 games this season and needs a rest.
SUB – LEWIS NEILSON 6
For Halliday 61mins. Made a vital tackle four minutes from time on the edge of his own box.
SUB – JORGE GRANT 5
For C Smith 61mins. Has been suffering from illness, but showed his commitment to the cause.
SUB – ALAN FORREST 7
For Ginnelly 61mins. Worked hard, looked lively in possession and tried to make things happen.
SUB – EUAN HENDERSON 5
For McKay 75mins. Couldn’t quite get into the game with Hearts protecting their lead.