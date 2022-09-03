Hearts player ratings: How they fared in the defeat by Livingston
Ratings out of 10 for every Hearts player who featured against Livingston in the cinch Premiership defeat at the Tony Macaroni Arena.
GK – GRAIG GORDON 7/10
Made a good one-handed stop to deny Kurtis Guthrie’s audacious back-heel attempt and another to tip over Pittman’s piledriver.
RB – TOBY SIBBICK 5
Struggled to deal with the threat posed by Nouble and Montana down his side. Loose in possession a couple of times.
RCB – LEWIS NEILSON 5
Raking right-to-left passes were good to start with but became too predictable. Found Nouble a handful but he’s not the first.
LCB – STEPHEN KINGSLEY 6
Presence made a difference to the backline on the left-hand side. Competed well and got forward when he could.
LB – ALEX COCHRANE 6
Furious with linesman for not flagging Livi’s goal offside. Just about gets pass marks for his work defence and attack.
CM – CAMMY DEVLIN 5
Didn’t reach the heights of recent weeks. Unlucky to be booked for foul on Montana after nicking the ball.
CM – ANDY HALLIDAY 5
Committed and combative, but his frustration was clear as Hearts gradually let things slip in the first half.
AMR – BARRIE MCKAY 5
Started on the right and moved inside when Livi took control at end of the first half. Nowhere near his usual, fluent best.
AMC – JORGE GRANT 5
Lacked composure on the turn to slice Hearts’ best first-half chance wide of target from close range and made little impact.
AML – GARY MACKAY-STEVEN 6
Made a bright start, saw plenty of the ball from Neilson’s long passes and got into decent areas.
ST – STEPHEN HUMPHRYS 5
Looked a bit short of full match fitness and didn’t make any kind of impact on his debut.
SUB – PETER HARING 5
For Devlin 55mins. Passed it well enough but brushed aside by Nouble when he came on.
SUB – ALAN FORREST 5
For Mackay-Steven 55mins. Tried to liven things down on the left on his old stomping ground.
SUB – LAWRENCE SHANKLAND 5
For Grant 55mins. Booked after being outmuscled and outfoxed by Nouble. Didn’t get a chance.
SUB – JOSH GINNELLY 5
For Humphrys 65mins. Injected a bit of pace but didn’t do anything to turn the tide.
SUB – EUAN HENDERSON 5
For Halliday 83mins. Couldn’t get his shot away quickly enough when half-chance came just inside the box.
Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.