A half time change of formation once gain proved the difference for Hearts who came back from a one goal deficit and dismal first half showing to leave Livingston with all three points.

Head coach Derek McInnes made four changes from the draw against Motherwell as comeback hero that day, Claudio Braga replaced James Wilson. Beni Baningime, Blair Spittal and Frankie Kent all started for the Jambos, having been benched last week.

After a cagey start to the match, the home side had an early penalty shout when Craig Halkett tackled Lewis Smith in the box, but referee Duncan Nicolson adjudged the challenge to be fair. Claudio Braga had Hearts’ best chance of the first half when he was put through on goal from a lovely through-ball by Lawrence Shankland, however, the in form Portuguese forward hit his shot wide of the post.

Halkett was eventually booked in the 20th minute against his former club, for a late challenge on Tete Yengi. The Lions winger was then cautioned himself moments later for a foul on Harry Milne. Lewis Smith gave Livi the lead in the 27th minute when the wingers left-footed effort sailed past Zander Clark at his near post into the bottom corner.

In the 40th minute there was another penalty shout for Livi as Lewis Smith once again went down in the box, this time after a challenge from Milne. The referee again waved play on but the young Livi winger was proving to be a real handful for the Hearts wing back. Yengi had another shot for Livi on the stroke of half time as the home side piled on the pressure, however this time Clark was equal to it.

Hearts came out a different team in the second half as they scored in the 46th minute, when Claudio Braga headed home from a Alexandros Kyziridis cross, who came on for Halkett at half time. The fan favourite's catchy, Queen-themed anthem then echoed around The Set Fare Arena for the next ten minutes. Like last week, Derek McInnes will be wondering why his team need to be behind in the match to kick into gear.

On the hour mark, Stewart Findlay and Daniel Finlayson collided in a challenge which left both players needing treatment. The eventual outcome was a yellow card for Finlayson, but the 6,000 travelling Jambos fans made their feelings known that he should've seen red.

It was de ja vu for Claudio Braga as just like last week he hit the post with a chance to win it. The Hearts striker had an open goal to aim at, but his left footed effort hit the woodwork.

In the dying minutes, the match got a bit frantic as every foul Nicolson gave appeared to be a yellow card. As the Hearts support grew ever more frustrated with their team.

However, not for the first time this season, the Jambos won the game in the last minute courtesy of a superb finish by Kyziridis. The substitute was played in by Lawrence Shankland in stoppage time and slotted the ball past Jerome Prior.

Connor McLennan had a late header from a corner that went wide just wide of the post, giving a Hearts a scare. Following that the referee blew the full-time whistle.

Here’s a look at the Hearts player ratings after yet another late comeback:

1 . Zander Clark - 5/10 Could've perhaps done better with the Livi opener, other than that wasn't really tested. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Frankie Kent - 6/10 Was the pick of the Hearts defenders in the back three, coped the best with Livi's physicality. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Craig Halkett - 5/10 Struggled against his former club and couldn't handle Yengi or Bokila, rightfully hooked at half time. | SNS Group Photo Sales