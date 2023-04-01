Hearts player ratings: One player scores 4/10 and lots of fives v Kilmarnock

GK – ZANDER CLARK 4/10

At fault for both Kilmarnock goals and required treatment for a hamstring injury in between. Spilled a shot which leads to the penalty and totally missed cross for the second.

RD – MICHAEL SMITH 5

Toby Sibbick challenges Kilmarnock's Christian Doidge

Under pressure in the early part of the game but got through it. Picked up a yellow card in frustration as time ran out.

CD – TOBY SIBBICK 6

Played with plenty of confidence in possession and aggression in defence. Competed well in the air.

CD – KYE ROWLES 6

Back from a long flight to the other side of the world, the Australian found himself in a tough physical tussle with Christian Doidge.

LB – STEPHEN KINGSLEY 5

Not quite back to the form he showed last season after a stop-start campaign. Booked early in the second half for a mistimed challenge.

RCM – JORGE GRANT 6

Good on the ball as ever without coming up with the killer pass or through ball. On the receiving end of the mistimed tackle which resulted in Rory McKenzie’s VAR red card.

DCM – KIO 5

Clumsy with some challenges and loose with his passing in a first half Kilmarnock bossed after the equaliser. Can play better. Taken off at half time.

LCM – ROBERT SNODGRASS 5

Started to get his foot on the ball and control things when Killie went down to 10 men, but not beforehand. Caught in possession near the end.

FR – JOSH GINNELLY 5

Didn’t get an opportunity to run in behind on the right wing in the first half. Moved inside to partner Shankland in the second half. One of his quieter games.

ST – LAWRENCE SHANKLAND 6

Pounced on a loose Kilmarnock pass to fire home his 22nd goal of the season. Plenty of effort and endeavour, but few chances after that.

LF – ALAN FORREST 5

Had a couple of threatening runs on the inside and cutting in, but forced to defend too much. Switched to the right in a 4-4-2 shape change at half time then taken off.

SUB – BARRIE McKAY 6

For Kio. Played wide left in a four-man midfield. Saw plenty of the ball. Neat and tidy without coming up with the big moment that was required.

SUB – ROSS STEWART 6

For Clark half time. Came close to straying outside of the box to collect the ball. Made one comfortable save.

SUB – ALEX COCHRANE 6

For Kingsley 66mins. Fresh legs helped when Killie went down to ten. Found plenty of space going forward.

SUB – STEPHEN HUMPHRYS 6

For Forrest 66mins. Made an instant impact by skinning his man and pinging in a low cross. Looked dangerous.

SUB – YUTARO ODA 5

For Ginnelly 80mins. Unable to make a difference on his return from injury.

Player ratings scale

