Hearts player ratings so far this season as two men score 9/10

Tynecastle men will want more consistency for the rest of the campaign

Hearts' collective verdict so far this season centres around inconsistent results despite the club sitting fourth in the Premiership table. Some points have been squandered in amongst some important victories, such as against Aberdeen at Tynecastle Park in September.

Injuries have hindered the team's progress and left head coach Steven Naismith managing deputies rather than first-choices in some positions. Goalkeeper Craig Gordon, centre-back Craig Halkett, winger Barrie McKay and full-back Nathaniel Atkinson have all been missed.

Whilst Lawrence Shankland continues to be a reliable and influential figure in attack, others have more to give and will seek to do just that during the rest of the campaign. Here are the Hearts player ratings for the season so far:

GK: Zander Clark 6/10 Made some important saves amid strong displays, but a couple of errors make for a mixed bag for the goalkeeper. Recently made won his first senior Scotland caps. Faces a fight to keep his place at Tynecastle with Craig Gordon nearing a return.

DEF: Nathaniel Atkinson 6/10 Was first-choice right-back and playing consistently until an ankle injury at St Mirren in September. Should return around the end of the year.

DEF: Odel Offiah 5/10 Hasn't done anything wrong but not really featured in the starting line-up on a regular basis. Suffered with health issues since arriving on loan from Brighton.

DEF: Toby Sibbick 6/10 The Englishman has been decent at right-back in Atkinson's absence. Tends to perform better there or, occasionally, as a defensive midfielder. Still room for improvement at the age of 24.