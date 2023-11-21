Hearts player ratings so far this season as two men score 9/10
Tynecastle men will want more consistency for the rest of the campaign
Hearts' collective verdict so far this season centres around inconsistent results despite the club sitting fourth in the Premiership table. Some points have been squandered in amongst some important victories, such as against Aberdeen at Tynecastle Park in September.
Injuries have hindered the team's progress and left head coach Steven Naismith managing deputies rather than first-choices in some positions. Goalkeeper Craig Gordon, centre-back Craig Halkett, winger Barrie McKay and full-back Nathaniel Atkinson have all been missed.
Whilst Lawrence Shankland continues to be a reliable and influential figure in attack, others have more to give and will seek to do just that during the rest of the campaign. Here are the Hearts player ratings for the season so far: